One Life OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award Winner Anthony Hopkins' Film

One Life OTT Release Date | Trailer

One Life is a biographical film which is based on the life of British humanitarian Nicholas Winton. The film had a world premiere on September 9, 2023, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and later, it was released in the United States on March 15, 2024. The film received a positive response from the audience. It is streaming on OTT.

Where to watch One Life?

The historical film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is directed by James Hawes and Lucinda Coxon has written the film with Nick Drake.

Plot

The story revolves around British stockbroker Nicholas Winton, who decides to help refugees after he visits Czechoslovakia in 1938. Nicholas encounters people living in fear and misery because they don't have enough food to eat. The refugees living there have no shelter or jobs. He collects donations, and with the help of that, Nicholas rescues hundreds of Jewish children from Czechoslovakia. However, after 50 years of the incident, he feels remorse for those he couldn't rescue.

Cast

The film's ensembles talented cast which includes Academy Award Winner Anthony Hopkins as Nicholas Winton, Lena Olin as Grete Winton, Romola Garai as Doreen Warriner, Jonathan Pryce as Martin Blake, Alex Sharp as Trevor Chadwock, Ella Novakova as Lenka, Antonie Formanova as Marta, Jolana Jirotkova, Anna Darvas as Lady Milena, Grenfell-Baines and Adrian Rawlins as Geoff, among others.

All about One Life

The film, based on a real incident, is produced by Guy Heeley, Joanna Laurie, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman under BBC Film, FilmNation Entertainment, LipSync, See-Saw Films, Cross City Films and MBK Productions. Zac Nicholson has done the cinematography and Lucia Zucchetti has done the editing.