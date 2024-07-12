 Elite: Season 8 OTT Release Date— Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentElite: Season 8 OTT Release Date— Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Elite: Season 8 OTT Release Date— Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The upcoming Spanish language series is created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero. It is directed by Jota Linares and Elena Trapé

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Elite: Season 8 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere, and André Lamoglia will play the lead roles in season 8 of Elite, which will be released on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Elite: Season 8?

The thriller series will release on July 26, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "The last trailer. #Elite8, the final season, arrives on July 26.The last trailer. #Elite8, the final season, premieres on July 26, only on Netflix."

Read Also
Me OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform Of The Sci-Fi Series
article-image

Plot

The anticipated series' plot centres around three students who enroll in Spain's richest school. However, things become intense when they interact with their wealthy classmates. A clash erupts between poor and affluent students, leading to a tragedy. The upcoming season focuses on a death at Las Encinas and the aftermath of the disaster.

Read Also
Fast Charlie OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pierce Brosnan's Film
article-image

Cast and production of Elite: Season 8

The mystery thriller cast includes Omar Ayuso, Nadia AI Saidi, Mina EI Hammani, Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Lindez, Carmen Arrufat, Valentina Zenere, and Andre Lamoglia, among others. It is created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero. The upcoming season is directed by Jota Linares and Elena Trapé. Ascen Marchena and Irena Blecua edited the series. It is produced by Francisco Ramos under Zeta Producciones. Ricao de Gracia and Daniel Sosa Segura did the cinematography.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elite: Season 8 OTT Release Date— Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Elite: Season 8 OTT Release Date— Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya For FIRST Time At Anand Ambani-Radhika...

Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya For FIRST Time At Anand Ambani-Radhika...

Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nagendran's Honeymoons OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani Dances To Dhol Beats On Le Jaayenge As Baarat...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani Dances To Dhol Beats On Le Jaayenge As Baarat...

The Decameron OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Web Series

The Decameron OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Web Series