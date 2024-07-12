Elite: Season 8 OTT Release Date— Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Elite: Season 8 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Omar Ayuso, Valentina Zenere, and André Lamoglia will play the lead roles in season 8 of Elite, which will be released on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Elite: Season 8?

The thriller series will release on July 26, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the trailer on X with a caption that reads, "The last trailer. #Elite8, the final season, arrives on July 26.The last trailer. #Elite8, the final season, premieres on July 26, only on Netflix."

The last trailer. #Elite8, the final season, premieres on July 26, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xFcLHVUEF0 — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) July 4, 2024

Plot

The anticipated series' plot centres around three students who enroll in Spain's richest school. However, things become intense when they interact with their wealthy classmates. A clash erupts between poor and affluent students, leading to a tragedy. The upcoming season focuses on a death at Las Encinas and the aftermath of the disaster.

Cast and production of Elite: Season 8

The mystery thriller cast includes Omar Ayuso, Nadia AI Saidi, Mina EI Hammani, Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Lindez, Carmen Arrufat, Valentina Zenere, and Andre Lamoglia, among others. It is created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero. The upcoming season is directed by Jota Linares and Elena Trapé. Ascen Marchena and Irena Blecua edited the series. It is produced by Francisco Ramos under Zeta Producciones. Ricao de Gracia and Daniel Sosa Segura did the cinematography.