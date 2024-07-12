Fast Charlie OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Pierce Brosnan's Film

Fast Charlie OTT Release Date | Trailer

Fast Charlie is an action thriller film starring Pierce Brosnan in the lead roles. The film premiered on October 7, 2023, at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and on December 8, 2023, it was released in theatres. It will be available on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Fast Charlie?

The actioner film is scheduled to release on July 12, 2024. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video and Book My Show on rent.

Trailer

The story centers around a middle-aged hitman named Charlie, who has been working for a gangster named Stan for twenty years. However, things get changes when Charlie gets to know that Stan was murdered. He decides to avenge his former boss with Marci's help. What happens when Charlie starts targeting people responsible for the murder? Will he be able to take vengeance and do justice to his friend or get caught in a web of crime?

Cast

The crime thriller film features Pierce Brosnan as Charlie Swift, James Caan as Stan Mullen, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Beggar, David Chattam as Milt, Toby Huss as Benny, Sharon Gless as Mavis, Jacob Grodnik as Paulie, David Kallaway as Ronnie and Lindsey G Smith as Giselle, among others.

All about Fast Charlie

The film is directed by Phillip Noyce and it is based on Victor Gischler's novel Gun Monkeys. The Equalizer's writer Richard Wenk has written Fast Charlie and Warwick Thornton has done the cinematography. Ryan Donnell Smith has produced the film with Mitchell Welch, Daniel Grodnik, Brent C Johnson and Jeff Holland under Ashland Hill Media Finance and Thomasville Pictures.