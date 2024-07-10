Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the lead roles. It is a sequel to the original film, The Karate Kid. According to the makers of the series, it will be released in three parts and the first part will release on an OTT platform in July 2024.

When and where to watch Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1?

The five episodic series is set to premiere on July 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant has shared the trailer on social media with a caption that reads, "It's almost time to return to the dojo. Part 1 of @CobraKaiSeries Season 6 premieres July 18."

It's almost time to return to the dojo.



Part 1 of @CobraKaiSeries Season 6 premieres July 18: https://t.co/BOZetonOgK pic.twitter.com/C5WxbPIlsy — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) July 3, 2024

Plot

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 revolves around martial expert Johnny Lawrence, who wants to reopen Cobra Kai classes and train a group of young children. The series delves into the students' lives and shows the challenges they face together and their victories.

Cast and production

The adventure series features Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, CS Lee as Master Kim Sun-Yung, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, among others.

Part 1 of Cora Kai consists of five episodes, which are as follows - Peacetime in the Valley (Episode 1), The Prize (Episode 2), Sleeper (Episode 3), Underdogs (Episode 4), and Best of the Best (Episode 5). It is produced by Counterbalance Entertainment.