 Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentCobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The action and adventure series is written by Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg and Jon Hurwitz

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the lead roles. It is a sequel to the original film, The Karate Kid. According to the makers of the series, it will be released in three parts and the first part will release on an OTT platform in July 2024.

When and where to watch Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1?

The five episodic series is set to premiere on July 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant has shared the trailer on social media with a caption that reads, "It's almost time to return to the dojo. Part 1 of @CobraKaiSeries Season 6 premieres July 18."

Plot

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 revolves around martial expert Johnny Lawrence, who wants to reopen Cobra Kai classes and train a group of young children. The series delves into the students' lives and shows the challenges they face together and their victories.

Read Also
Showtime Season 1 Part 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production

The adventure series features Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, CS Lee as Master Kim Sun-Yung, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, among others.

Part 1 of Cora Kai consists of five episodes, which are as follows - Peacetime in the Valley (Episode 1), The Prize (Episode 2), Sleeper (Episode 3), Underdogs (Episode 4), and Best of the Best (Episode 5). It is produced by Counterbalance Entertainment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Which Brings Me To You OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Which Brings Me To You OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Video: Ameesha Patel Grooves To Gadar Song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke With Pap At Mumbai Airport

Video: Ameesha Patel Grooves To Gadar Song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke With Pap At Mumbai Airport

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

9 Years Of Bahubali - The Beginning: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Prabhas' Epic Action Film

9 Years Of Bahubali - The Beginning: 10 Lesser Known Facts About Prabhas' Epic Action Film