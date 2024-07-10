Showtime Season 1 Part 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Showtime Season 1: Part 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Showtime Season 1 stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana and Naseeruddin Shahand Mouni Roy in the lead roles. It is based on the concept of nepotism in Bollywood. After a successful first part, the second part of the first season is set to premiere on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Showtime Season 1: Part 2?

Disney+ Hotstar will release the series on July 12, 2024. Karan Johar shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and captioned, "Kya Raghu Khanna ki hogi Viktory?#HotstarSpecials #Showtime all episodes streaming on July 12 only on Disney + Hotstar!"

Plot

The series narrates the story of a photographer named Raghu Khanna, who is the son of a retired and successful filmmaker, Viktor Khanna, who founded Viktory Studious. Things take a turn when Viktor names Mahika (his granddaughter) as his heir to his production house instead of giving the managing control of Viktory Studious to his son. Raghu Khanna decides to take back the legacy because he believes that it only belongs to him. He threatens Mahika by saying that she won't last long on the throne. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast

The series cast includes Naseeruddin Shah as Viktor Khanna, Mahima Makwana as Mahika Nandy, Emraan Hashmi as Raghu Khanna, Mouni Roy as Yasmine Ali, Vijay Raaz as Saajan Morarka, Rajeev Khandelwal as Armaan and Shriya Saran as Mandira Singh, among others.

All about Showtime

The series will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam langagues. It is written by Mithun Gangopadhyay, Lara Chandni and Sumit Roy whereas it is directed by Archit Kumar and Mihir Desai. Dharmatic Entertainment has produced the film.