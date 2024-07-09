Haraa OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch The Tamil Actioner

Haraa OTT Release Date | Trailer

Haraa features Mohan and Anumon in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on June 7, 2024, and received negative to mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film is already streaming on OTT in July 2024.

When and where to watch Haraa?

The film will premiere on July 11. Haraa is available to watch on Aha. It is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Taking to the offical Instagram account, the streaming platform shared the poster of the film and captioned, "Silver Jubilee Star is back Haraa is now streaming on Aha Tamil Watch now."

Plot

The film centers around Ram, who decides to take vengeance when his daughter takes her life for an unknown reason. Ram spends his life mourning and one day; he decides to kill everyone responsible for his daughter's death. He embarks on a journey to know the hidden truth behind his daughter's death and remove anti-social elements from society. What happens next is all about the film.

Cast and production of Haraa

The film features Mohan as Ram, Yogi Babu, Anumol as Nila, Motta Rajendran, Kaushik Ram, Swathi as Nimisha, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Suresh Chandra Menon, Boys Rajan as Police Officer, Anithra Nair, Mime Gopi, Pala Karuppiah as Chief Minister and Manobala. It is written and directed by Vijay Sri G. Kovai SP Mohanraj, has produced the film under JM Productions Private Limited and Prakash Munusamy has done the cinematography. Guna has edited the film and Rashaanth Arwin has composed the music.