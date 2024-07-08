ISS OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch Science Fiction Film

ISS OTT Release Date | Trailer

ISS is a thriller film starring Ariana DeBose and Chris Messina in the lead roles. The film was released on January 19, 2024, at the Tribeca Film festival, which was later released in the United States on January 19, 2024.

Now, it is set to stream digitally in July, 2024.

When and where to watch ISS?

The science fiction will be premiering on July 19, 2024, on Jio Cinema. After the film was released in theatres it received mixed response from audiences and critics.

Plot

The film focuses on NASA astronaut Kira Foster, who goes to the International Space Station with her teammates. The trailer opens with fellow American astronauts greeting Russian astronauts. Despite the language and cultural differences, they show unity. However, things take an intense turn when Kira notices a massive explosion on the blue planet across the United States.

One of the American astronauts receives a message from the US government that Russia has initiated the war with the deadliest weapon, and they have taken control of the ISS. What happens when Kira and her teammates discover that Russian astronauts have also received a similar order from their government? Things become life-threatening when they discover the ISS could fall on earth if not aided on time.

All about ISS

The film is written by Nick Shafir and directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Pete Shilaimon and Mickey Liddell have produced the movie under LD Entertainment.

Nick Remy Matthews has done the cinematography and Anne Nikitin has composed the music. The film is edited by Richard Mettler and Colin Patton