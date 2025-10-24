'Crossover Nobody Asked For': Netizens Troll Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 For Using MacBook In Smriti Irani-Bill Gates Video Call Scene

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates' appearance on Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has become the talk of the internet but not for the reasons one might expect. In the latest episode, Tulsi Virani, played by actress-politician Smriti Irani, was seen interacting with Gates over a video call to discuss the nutrition and health of new mothers.

While the cameo grabbed instant attention, what caught netizens' eyes was the irony - the makers used a MacBook for the video call instead of a Windows laptop. The moment went viral on social media, triggering a wave of trolling and witty comments.

Sharp-eyed viewers pointed out, "If you're talking to Bill Gates, you should at least use a Windows laptop." Others joked that the production team "tried to hide their guilt" by covering the Apple logo on the device.

Some users went a step further and mocked the relevance of the tech mogul's appearance in the show. One comment read, "Half of the audience doesn't even know who Bill Gates is," while another quipped, "This crossover was more random than expected."

"So the makers of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' decided to just cover the Apple logo on a MacBook instead of using a Windows laptop. 🤦Smriti Irani video calling Bill Gates (founder of Microsoft) on a MacBook. Truly, the crossover nobody asked for," an X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote.

So the makers of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' decided to just cover the Apple logo on a MacBook instead of using a Windows laptop. 🤦



Smriti Irani video calling Bill Gates (founder of Microsoft) on a MacBook.



Truly, the crossover nobody asked for.pic.twitter.com/8zHOAcKzjS — Arun Prabhudesai (@8ap) October 23, 2025

"Truly a masterclass in subtlety. They probably thought if they covered the logo, the laptop would forget its entire operating system. Iconic," wrote another user.

Reacting to the post, another asked, "Is that all you saw? Question is why did he want to participate in an Indian to series? What’s in it for him?"

Here's how others reacted:

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani described Gates' appearance on the show as a historic moment for Indian entertainment. "For far too long, issues concerning women and children’s health have remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that," she said in a statement.

Smriti added, "Kyunki has always been more than just a show; it’s been a movement reflecting the realities of our society. With Bill Gates’ presence, we’re taking that spirit forward."

Ektaa, Producer and Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms, also said Gates appearance on the legacy show is a moment of pride.

The second season of the show began in July 2025. The first season of the daily soap ran from 2000 to 2008 and for 1,800 episodes.