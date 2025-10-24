A House Of Dynamite X (Twitter) Review: 'Good Movie Ruined By The Ending', Idris Elba & Rebecca Ferguson Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

A House Of Dynamite X (Twitter) Review

After a limited release in theatres in the UK and the USA, the Hollywood film A House of Dynamite has started streaming on Netflix. The movie, which is directed by Kathryn Bigelow, stars Idris Elba & Rebecca Ferguson in the lead roles. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

Well, A House of Dynamite has received a mixed response from the netizens. A netizen tweeted, "#AHouseOfDynamite is technically exceptional but narratively a mess. The fantastic performances salvage this underwhelming film. It’s tense, exhausting and occasionally riveting but emotionally void. The score was great. Rebecca Ferguson shines. The ending was disappointing! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "There's no ending to this movie. Literally. It's the same 18 minutes replayed 3 times, with no resolution. It just ends. You don't know if the bomb hit?? You don't know if we fired back?? Nothing. Good movie ruined by the ending (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The worst actual ending in the history of bad endings .. the most anti-climatic ending in history.. I think they ran out of money to end it.. just awful.. (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The audience had quite high expectations from A House of Dynamite as the movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow. She is known for helming movies like Near Dark, Blue Steel, Point Break, Strange Days, K-19: The Widowmaker, The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and others.

For The Hurt Locker, she won an Oscar for Best Director, and became the first woman to win the award in the category.

While the movie has received mixed reviews, let's wait and watch what viewership it will get on Netflix.