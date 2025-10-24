 Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Announces Release Date For Finale; Know Runtime, Storyline, Cast, When & Where To Watch
Stranger Things is one of the most popular science fiction series, which is created by The Duffer Brothers. The series is a mix of horror, drama, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age genres. The first season was released on Netflix on July 15, 2016.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Stranger Things Season 5 | Photo Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things has garnered significant critical acclaim during its run, with numerous critics highlighting its character development, atmosphere, acting, directing, writing, and nods to 1980s films, exemplifying the trend of 1980s nostalgia. On Thursday, the streaming giant, Netflix has announced that Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere in theatres in the US and Canada on New Year's Eve.

Netflix announced the streaming details on social media

Netflix has shared the post of the series on Instagram and captioned, "Fans can experience the final episode of Stranger Things on Netflix and in select theaters in the US & Canada on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. More info to come!" The two-hour-long series will mark the first theatrical screening of the Duffer brothers-created sci-fi series.

Plot of Stranger Things

Stranger Things revolves around a group of 1980s friends trying to find their missing buddy, Will Byers, as they discover a realm filled with supernatural creatures, covert government experiments, and a telekinetic girl named Eleven. Their research uncovers a parallel dimension known as the "Upside Down," inhabited by perilous beings. The narrative centers on their journey to locate Will, seal the portal to the Upside Down, and prevent the monstrous entities endangering their town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Cast and characters of Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 5 features Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel (Vecna), and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, among others.

Powerhouse behind the series

Karl Gajdusek, Ross Duffer, and Matt Duffer under the banner of 21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre Productions, and Upside Down Pictures. Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon have composed the music of Stranger Things.

article-image

Stranger Things Season 5: Episode names list

The fifth and final installment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes, and the first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on the streamer on New Year's Eve. The last season's episode titles are as follows: The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge, and The Rightside Up.

