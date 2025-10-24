What Is Malaika Arora's Age? Netizens Speculate After She Celebrates 50th Birthday On Turning 52

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on October 23 with a lavish bash in Goa, surrounded by close family and friends. The star-studded celebration was attended by her sister Amrita Arora, son Arhaan Khan, and filmmaker Farah Khan, among others. Inside photos and videos from the party have gone viral across social media.

What caught everyone's attention, however, was the number on Malaika's three-tier birthday cake - it read "50." This led to online chatter, with several users debating the actress' real age.

According to publicly available data, Malaika was reportedly born in 1973, which would make her 52 this year. Netizens also shared an old post from 2019 showing Malaika celebrating her 46th birthday, leading many to question the timeline.

Amid the speculation, Amrita put the rumours to rest with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a glimpse of the birthday cake, she wrote, "For all the years of being 50, you’re finally 50, my beautiful sister."

In another post, she added, "Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep… What a night last night was… Magical."

Despite the online debate, Malaika has not issued any statement regarding her age. For fans, though, Amrita's post seems to have confirmed the milestone and it's safe to say that Malaika's 50 looks as stunning as ever.

The now-viral Reddit post featured glimpses of her celebrations from 2019 and 2025 respectively and the caption read, "She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973 born. By that logic her 50th birthday would have been 2023. But she celebrated her '50th' bday yesterday. I mean, how? If you are gonna mention your age on cakes and all, then how can you lie? Peak clown behavior."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika recently impressed audiences with her performance in Thamma's song Poison Baby.