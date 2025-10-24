 What Is Malaika Arora's Age? Netizens Speculate After She Celebrates 50th Birthday On Turning 52
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhat Is Malaika Arora's Age? Netizens Speculate After She Celebrates 50th Birthday On Turning 52

What Is Malaika Arora's Age? Netizens Speculate After She Celebrates 50th Birthday On Turning 52

According to publicly available data, Malaika Arora was reportedly born in 1973, which would make her 52 this year. Netizens also shared an old post from 2019 showing Malaika celebrating her 46th birthday, leading many to question the timeline

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on October 23 with a lavish bash in Goa, surrounded by close family and friends. The star-studded celebration was attended by her sister Amrita Arora, son Arhaan Khan, and filmmaker Farah Khan, among others. Inside photos and videos from the party have gone viral across social media.

What caught everyone's attention, however, was the number on Malaika's three-tier birthday cake - it read "50." This led to online chatter, with several users debating the actress' real age.

Read Also
'Please, You Can't Dance Like That!': Malaika Arora Reveals 22-Year-Old Son Arhaan Khan Critiques...
article-image

According to publicly available data, Malaika was reportedly born in 1973, which would make her 52 this year. Netizens also shared an old post from 2019 showing Malaika celebrating her 46th birthday, leading many to question the timeline.

Amid the speculation, Amrita put the rumours to rest with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a glimpse of the birthday cake, she wrote, "For all the years of being 50, you’re finally 50, my beautiful sister."

FPJ Shorts
Bharat Taxi: A New Ride Revolution Begins, Will Ola-Uber’s Monopoly Finally End?
Bharat Taxi: A New Ride Revolution Begins, Will Ola-Uber’s Monopoly Finally End?
Family Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP
Family Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP
'He Was Deeply Passionate About...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey After He Passes Away At 70
'He Was Deeply Passionate About...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey After He Passes Away At 70
Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Announces Release Date For Finale; Know Runtime, Storyline, Cast, When & Where To Watch
Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Announces Release Date For Finale; Know Runtime, Storyline, Cast, When & Where To Watch

In another post, she added, "Mallaaa, you are finally 50. Ugh, could there be a better 50-year-old!! Uffff I love you deep… What a night last night was… Magical."

Despite the online debate, Malaika has not issued any statement regarding her age. For fans, though, Amrita's post seems to have confirmed the milestone and it's safe to say that Malaika's 50 looks as stunning as ever.

The now-viral Reddit post featured glimpses of her celebrations from 2019 and 2025 respectively and the caption read, "She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2019. That makes her 1973 born. By that logic her 50th birthday would have been 2023. But she celebrated her '50th' bday yesterday. I mean, how? If you are gonna mention your age on cakes and all, then how can you lie? Peak clown behavior."

Malaika celebrated her 49th bday in 2019 & 50th bday in 2025🤡
byu/hugivsashit23 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika recently impressed audiences with her performance in Thamma's song Poison Baby.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Announces Release Date For Finale; Know Runtime, Storyline, Cast,...

Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Announces Release Date For Finale; Know Runtime, Storyline, Cast,...

What Is Malaika Arora's Age? Netizens Speculate After She Celebrates 50th Birthday On Turning 52

What Is Malaika Arora's Age? Netizens Speculate After She Celebrates 50th Birthday On Turning 52

'Felt Like My Guardian Angel Blessed Me': Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Emotional, Says Paresh Rawal In...

'Felt Like My Guardian Angel Blessed Me': Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Emotional, Says Paresh Rawal In...

Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Released On Bail After Being...

Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Released On Bail After Being...

'Can There Be A Less False Headline?': Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Media Portal For Claiming She Has Settled...

'Can There Be A Less False Headline?': Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Media Portal For Claiming She Has Settled...