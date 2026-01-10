'Is He Sane?': Vidyut Jammwal SHOCKS Fans As He Goes Naked While Climbing Tree In New Video

Vidyut Jammwal | Instagram

Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently uploaded a video on Instagram that is going viral across social media. In the clip, viewers can see Vidyut climbing a tree while wearing nothing, literally nothing. Thankfully, the intimate parts of his body are concealed by the evil eye emoji in the video.

In the video, Vidyut Jammwal can be seen climbing a tree naked and then carefully making his way back to the ground. The actor captioned the post: "As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness (sic)." The actor claims in his post that Sahaja activates, enhances sensory feedback, and improves balance and co-ordination. He further mentions that the practice helps in providing a person better body awareness and heightens mental focus.

A user took the video to a Reddit thread with title "Is he sane??" and asks "Don’t wanna be judgemental but is he okay lol (sic)." A user joked in the comment section, saying, "He's the male version of Urvashi Rautela, talented and good looking but narcissist and does cringe stuff for attention (sic)." A user asked the actor in the comments, "ap kapde pehan kar bhi tho chadh sakte the (sic)."

Previous to this, Vidyut went viral for pouring candle wax on his face. Uploading the video on his feed, he wrote, "Honoring the ancient Kalari Payattu and Yoga that empower us to transcend limits. Candle wax and blindfolds, a testament to the warrior spirit! (sic)"

Vidyut Jammwal is best known for the Commando film series, where his high-octane action sequences and martial arts skills made him a standout action star. He has also impressed audiences in films like Junglee, Baadshaho, and Khuda Haafiz.