'A Testament To The Warrior Spirit': Vidyut Jammwal Pours Wax From Burning Candles On His Face - Watch Viral Video

Vidyut Jammwal | Instagram

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is known for his daredevil stunts that he performs in movies. But, this time, on stage he has performed a daredevbil stunt. He poured the wax from burning candles on his face, and the actor took to Instagram to share the video of the same.

He captioned the video as, "Honoring the ancient Kalari Payattu and Yoga that empower us to transcend limits. Candle wax and blindfolds, a testament to the warrior spirit!” Watch the video below...

Fans React To Vidyut Jammwal's Video

Fans of the actor are in awe of what he has done, and even his Commando co-star Adah Sharma has commented on the video. She wrote, "Aag lagaa di stage pe aur apne aap pe bhi (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Yes Vidyut sir, it is the Yoga which helps transcend limits...pouring candle wax on face is an act purely about pushing the boundaries , the act of this bravery but also endurance to pain....Salute u Vidyut sir (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "This is amazing That’s why you are legend (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Vidyut Jammwal To Make His Hollywood Debut

Vidyut is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the film Street Fighter. A few days ago, his first look from the movie was unveiled.

While sharing the teaser of the movie, the actor had posted, "Jammwalions!! This one’s for you🤍, for always being there (sic)." Watch the video below...

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter also stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Jason Momoa. It is slated to release on October 16, 2026.

We are sure Vidyut's fans are eagerly waiting for his Hollywood film.

Vidyut Jammwal Movies

Vidyut was last seen in Tamil film Madharaasi, which was released a few months ago. The actor played the antagonist in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer, but the film failed to make a mark at the box office.

He currently doesn't have any Hindi film that is officially announced. His last Hindi release was Crakk (2024). Meanwhile, his fans are eagerly waiting for Commando 4.