 Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth's Latest Film Online?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMadharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth's Latest Film Online?

Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth's Latest Film Online?

Tamil cinema continues to surprise audiences with fresh storylines and power-packed performances, and Madharaasi is one such film that has grabbed attention right from its announcement.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Madharaasi OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: A screen grab from the trailer

Tamil cinema continues to surprise audiences with fresh storylines and power-packed performances, and Madharaasi is one such film that has grabbed attention right from its announcement. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles, this movie combines intense action with gripping drama, offering something for both mass and family audiences.

After making waves in theatres, the film is now gearing up for its much-awaited digital premiere. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video, starting from October 1, 2025.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi tells the story of resilience, justice, and emotional strength, bringing together two of the most versatile stars of Indian cinema. Sivakarthikeyan, known for his boy-next-door charm and natural acting, steps into a more intense role, while Vidyut Jammwal, the action superstar, showcases his martial arts brilliance. Their on-screen chemistry and clash of characters have already created a lot of buzz among fans. With stunning action sequences, emotional depth, and engaging music, the film has managed to appeal to a wide audience base.

FPJ Shorts
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 4,128 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process Here
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth's Latest Film Online?
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth's Latest Film Online?
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No
Read Also
Songs Of Paradise Showcases Kashmiri Music On OTT, Captivating Audiences Beyond The Valley
article-image

About cast and characters

The film features Sivakarthikeyan as Raghu Ram, Vidyut Jammwal as Virat, Rukmini Vasanth as Malathy, Shabeer Kallarakkal as Chirag, Sanjay as Raghu's brother and Aadukalam Naren as Inspector Manikandan, among others. The film is directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss. N. Srilakshmi Prasad produced the film under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Movies.

The OTT release of Madharaasi is a big win for fans who want to enjoy the action-thriller from the comfort of their homes. Whether you are a Sivakarthikeyan admirer, a Vidyut Jammwal action fan, or simply someone who loves high-energy cinema, this digital premiere is sure to be a treat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini...

Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini...

Meryl Streep Meets Real Life Miranda Priestly, Anna Wintour While Shooting In Milan

Meryl Streep Meets Real Life Miranda Priestly, Anna Wintour While Shooting In Milan

Vijay Rally Stampede: Actor-Politician Announces ₹20 Lakh For Victims' Families, Says 'Faces Of...

Vijay Rally Stampede: Actor-Politician Announces ₹20 Lakh For Victims' Families, Says 'Faces Of...

Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set

Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set

Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'

Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About 'Nightingale Of India'