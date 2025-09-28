Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Vasanth's Latest Film Online?

Madharaasi OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: A screen grab from the trailer

Tamil cinema continues to surprise audiences with fresh storylines and power-packed performances, and Madharaasi is one such film that has grabbed attention right from its announcement. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles, this movie combines intense action with gripping drama, offering something for both mass and family audiences.

After making waves in theatres, the film is now gearing up for its much-awaited digital premiere. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video, starting from October 1, 2025.

About Madharaasi

Madharaasi tells the story of resilience, justice, and emotional strength, bringing together two of the most versatile stars of Indian cinema. Sivakarthikeyan, known for his boy-next-door charm and natural acting, steps into a more intense role, while Vidyut Jammwal, the action superstar, showcases his martial arts brilliance. Their on-screen chemistry and clash of characters have already created a lot of buzz among fans. With stunning action sequences, emotional depth, and engaging music, the film has managed to appeal to a wide audience base.

Read Also Songs Of Paradise Showcases Kashmiri Music On OTT, Captivating Audiences Beyond The Valley

About cast and characters

The film features Sivakarthikeyan as Raghu Ram, Vidyut Jammwal as Virat, Rukmini Vasanth as Malathy, Shabeer Kallarakkal as Chirag, Sanjay as Raghu's brother and Aadukalam Naren as Inspector Manikandan, among others. The film is directed and written by A. R. Murugadoss. N. Srilakshmi Prasad produced the film under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Movies.

The OTT release of Madharaasi is a big win for fans who want to enjoy the action-thriller from the comfort of their homes. Whether you are a Sivakarthikeyan admirer, a Vidyut Jammwal action fan, or simply someone who loves high-energy cinema, this digital premiere is sure to be a treat.