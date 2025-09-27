Songs Of Paradise Showcases Kashmiri Music On OTT, Captivating Audiences Beyond The Valley

Following the warm reception to the film Songs Of Paradise, being streamed on Prime Video, one can safely say that OTT can be an effective medium to promote regional music.

The film, directed by Danish Renzu, talks about how a Kashmiri girl Noor Begum battled all odds, including resistance from her orthodox mother and opposition from male society, to become a leader singer in Kashmir. The story is inspired by the real life story of Raj Begum, the first female singer of Radio Kashmir Srinagar. Saba Azad, as the younger protagonist, and Soni Razdan, as her older version, give exceptional performances.

A highlight is the film’s music, which consists of popular Kashmiri songs re-composed by Abhay Rustum Sopori, retaining the traditional flavour by using santoor, rabab and daf among other instruments. Most are sung by the fabulous Masrat Un Nissa, who has suddenly shot to fame not only in Kashmir, but has been appreciated in other parts of India and even abroad.

The film’s script is in Urdu-Hindi, but the songs are in Kashmiri. While they were known within the state or by the Kashmiri community settled elsewhere, the songs Dil Tsooran, Rum Gayum Sheeshus, Vesiye Gulan, Karsa Myon, Tse Yewan Roshe, Roni Daman and Kya Kya Wanai have attracted music lovers who don’t even understand the language.

Some of these songs have been performed by other singers besides Raj Begum, and can be described as ‘standards’ in the Kashmiri repertoire. They all have wonderful melody lines, and even traces of Persian and Middle Eastern sounds. As such, the Songs Of Paradise soundtrack, released by Universal, can act as a gateway to discovering a lot more music from the state.

One can begin with a few compilations. There’s Saaz Thi Awaaz, a 2001 Funkar International release which includes the Dil Tsooran and Rum Gayum Sheeshus duets by Raj Begum and Naseem Akhtar, and some of their solo songs. It also has some instrumentals by Shaukat Ahmed.

Another album Best Of Kashmiri Folk Songs, by Saregama India, has tunes sung by Abdul Rashid Hafiz and Shameem Azad. Though they aren’t on this compilation, one should check out Shameem’s melodious live renditions of the popular numbers Madano and Vasiye Naray on YouTube.

Then, there are works by the legendary poet and ascetic Habba Khatoon (1554-1609), which have been recorded by Sarmadiyah Shafi and recently, over three mellifluous songs by the young Vibha Saraf.

Contemporary singers include Aabha Hanjura (listen to Hukus Bukus, Khanmoej Koor and her modern rendition of Madano at the Paddy Fields Festival 2017) and Alif (Jhelumus, Rounut Deewanae, Zu Ha Wandai). There’s also this wonderful compilation by Irfan Nabi, Bilal Matta and Mahmeet Syed. One must mention here that Bumbro Bumbro and Rind Posh Maal, from the film Mission Kashmir, have been adapted from Kashmiri folk songs by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

These are only some recommendations, and one can explore even further. While Songs Of Paradise may trigger the curiosity of non-Kashmiri listeners, two other things need to be mentioned to highlight the current musical activity in the state.

One is the Fankar-E-Kashmir event, whose third season is being held at Tagore Hall in Srinagar on October 17. Organised by Showcase Events, The Eagle and the Rabab Academy, it aims to support and promote Kashmiri folk and Sufiana music, besides providing a national platform for the youth. This will be done through a live talent hunt contest judged by senior musicians and experts. Renowned Kashmiri artistes Abdul Rashid Hafiz, Begum Jaan, Rashid Jahangir and Samajdu Sofi will be felicitated.

The other development is the distribution agreement between Renzu Music, headed by Danish Renzu, and Warner Music. Since Renzu Music aims to take Kashmiri music outside the region to other states and even abroad, this is a positive move.

Besides current favourite Masrat Un Nissa, the Renzu roster includes a good mix of established and upcoming artistes. Now that the doors have been opened, one hopes to hear many more songs of paradise in the near future, conveying the message of peace and harmony.