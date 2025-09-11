Vidyut Jammwal Is Cody Rhodes's 'New Best Friend'; WWE Champion Shares Picture With Bollywood Actor

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE ever since he was assaulted by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. However, the main reason behind the absence of the WWE Champion is that he is flying to Australia to begin filming for his role in the upcoming live-action version of 'The Street Fighter.' During the shoot, Rhodes shared a snap with Bollywood figure Vidyut Jammwal.

Cody Rhodes shares a picture with Vidyut Jammwal

Cody Rhodes took to his Instagram stories to drop a photo with Jammwal. He captioned the photo, calling Jammwal his "New best friend." Rhodes was in his typical suit look, while Jammwal had a similar yet casual suit look. Rhodes also put stickers from The Street Fighter and mentioned the production house, Legendary, and Paramount Films.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jammwal will portray the role of Dhalsim, who is acknowledged for his special skills, while Rhodes will portray the role of Guile, a pivotal figure known for his combat experience. Furthermore, they would be joined by another top WWE superstar, Roman Reigns, who will essay the role of Akuma, with the film set to release on October 16, 2026.

When is Cody Rhodes returning to WWE?

It is rumoured that Cody Rhodes will make a comeback to compete at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Since being attacked by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown a few weeks ago, Rhodes has been taking a break. McIntyre has been criticising the Undisputed WWE Champion ever since he stopped appearing on television.

Furthermore, it was stated that the two would compete for a title at the next WWE Wrestlepalooza event. WWE may alter their plans and choose to match Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre instead, according to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer.

Due to recent altercations between the two, that plan is most likely to be the match for the Stamford-based promotion's ESPN debut Premium Live Event. Therefore, it's unclear when Cody Rhodes will rejoin the WWE and carry on his feud with The Scottish Warrior.