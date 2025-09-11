 Vidyut Jammwal Is Cody Rhodes's 'New Best Friend'; WWE Champion Shares Picture With Bollywood Actor
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVidyut Jammwal Is Cody Rhodes's 'New Best Friend'; WWE Champion Shares Picture With Bollywood Actor

Vidyut Jammwal Is Cody Rhodes's 'New Best Friend'; WWE Champion Shares Picture With Bollywood Actor

Both of them are filming for 'The Street Fighter' movie in which Jammwal will portray the role of Dhalsim, who is acknowledged for his special skills, while Rhodes will portray the role of Guile, a pivotal figure known for his combat experience.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE ever since he was assaulted by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. However, the main reason behind the absence of the WWE Champion is that he is flying to Australia to begin filming for his role in the upcoming live-action version of 'The Street Fighter.' During the shoot, Rhodes shared a snap with Bollywood figure Vidyut Jammwal.

Cody Rhodes shares a picture with Vidyut Jammwal

Cody Rhodes took to his Instagram stories to drop a photo with Jammwal. He captioned the photo, calling Jammwal his "New best friend." Rhodes was in his typical suit look, while Jammwal had a similar yet casual suit look. Rhodes also put stickers from The Street Fighter and mentioned the production house, Legendary, and Paramount Films.

Read Also
WWE Smack Down: Did John Cena Turn Face Ahead Of Summer Slam 2025? Undisputed Champion Regrets...
article-image

Jammwal will portray the role of Dhalsim, who is acknowledged for his special skills, while Rhodes will portray the role of Guile, a pivotal figure known for his combat experience. Furthermore, they would be joined by another top WWE superstar, Roman Reigns, who will essay the role of Akuma, with the film set to release on October 16, 2026.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Authorities Relocate 70 Families In Poonch’s Kalaban Village After Continuous Landslides Damage Homes
J&K: Authorities Relocate 70 Families In Poonch’s Kalaban Village After Continuous Landslides Damage Homes
Loan Rates Set To Drop, Will Your EMI Become Cheaper From September 12? Details Here
Loan Rates Set To Drop, Will Your EMI Become Cheaper From September 12? Details Here
Delhi Police Special Cell Busts ISIS Terror Module, Arrests 5 Suspects In Multi-State Raids
Delhi Police Special Cell Busts ISIS Terror Module, Arrests 5 Suspects In Multi-State Raids
PM Modi-Led Cabinet Committee On Economic Affairs To Expand ₹3,169 Crore Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat Single Railway Line Section
PM Modi-Led Cabinet Committee On Economic Affairs To Expand ₹3,169 Crore Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat Single Railway Line Section
Read Also
'If You Provoke Me...': Drew McIntyre Addresses His Brutal Attack On Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes...
article-image

When is Cody Rhodes returning to WWE?

It is rumoured that Cody Rhodes will make a comeback to compete at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Since being attacked by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown a few weeks ago, Rhodes has been taking a break. McIntyre has been criticising the Undisputed WWE Champion ever since he stopped appearing on television.

Furthermore, it was stated that the two would compete for a title at the next WWE Wrestlepalooza event. WWE may alter their plans and choose to match Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre instead, according to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer.

Due to recent altercations between the two, that plan is most likely to be the match for the Stamford-based promotion's ESPN debut Premium Live Event. Therefore, it's unclear when Cody Rhodes will rejoin the WWE and carry on his feud with The Scottish Warrior.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vidyut Jammwal Is Cody Rhodes's 'New Best Friend'; WWE Champion Shares Picture With Bollywood Actor

Vidyut Jammwal Is Cody Rhodes's 'New Best Friend'; WWE Champion Shares Picture With Bollywood Actor

Who is Brooks Nader? Details About SwimSuit Model Dating US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz

Who is Brooks Nader? Details About SwimSuit Model Dating US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz

Charlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist

Charlie Kirk Death: NBA Star Michael Porter Jr Shocked By Assassination Of Activist

Heart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help...

Heart Of Champion: Indian Hockey Player Hardik Singh Adopts Flood-Hit Family In Punjab, Set To Help...

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria & Nupur Sheoran Assure India Of Two Medals;...

World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Lamboria & Nupur Sheoran Assure India Of Two Medals;...