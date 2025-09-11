Stunning! Rajat Patidar Completes Sensational Diving Catch In SZ vs CZ Duleep Trophy 2025 Final; Video

Rajat Patidar takes a brilliant catch (R). | (Credits: X)

Central Zone and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar completed a brilliant catch during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025 final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Patidar used his presence of mind and dived forward brilliantly after it deflected off the silly point fielder's hand as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

The dismissal occurred in the 49th over of the innings when Saransh Jain was bowling. With left-handed batter Salman Nazir propping his bat forward to defend, the ball kicked off the length and struck his glove ballooning upwards. Although the silly point fielder couldn't cling on, Patidar seized the opportunity to pluck the ball just before it hit the ground.

Central Zone skittle South Zone for 149 in the final

Central Zone, who had won the toss and elected to field first, have vindicated their decision after bowling the opposition out for 149 in an innings that lasted only 63 overs. Kumar Kartikeya took four scalps, while Saransh picked up a fifer. Tanmay Agarwal top-scored for South Zone with a knock of 31 from 76 deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

At the time of writing this, Central Zone had already begun their innings but didn't lose any early wickets. They will hope to build a massive lead and look to bat only once in the contest. All eyes will be on Patidar, who is the third-highest run-getter in the Duleep Trophy 2025 currently, aggregating 268 runs in three innings, averaging 68.33.

A Duleep Trophy victory will also be an icing on the cake for Patidar, who won the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with the Royal Challengers this year in his debut season as captain. The 32-year-old had fared equally well with the bat.