 Double Fault? Brooks Nader Dated Both Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner During US Open 2025: Report
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Image: US Open /X/ Brooks Nader/Instagram

In a shocking twist, the love angle between Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz has now turned into a love triangle. According to a report by Page Six, Nader was also dating Alcaraz's fierce rival Jannik Sinner at the same time during the US Open 2025.

Brooks Nader's dating story

The specualtion about Brook Nadar dating tennis star began when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's sister Grace Ann, disclosed on Page Six Radio that her sibling was managing "a little roster" of athletes. Fans were convinced that Jannik Sinner was involved after she hinted at a name that "rhymes with winner."

When late-night host Jimmy Kimmel questioned Brooks about Sinner shortly after, her evasive response only served to feed speculation. "Is this something like an interrogation? Right now, I'm really afraid. You're near. "You're warm," she teasingly said. The real twist, though, was when she was seen supporting Carlos Alcaraz at the court during his semifinal and championship matches.

In an interview with E, Grace Ann confirmed their relationship stating, “The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Brooks Nadar love life

Brooks married advertising executive Billy Haire in 2019, but their union ended amicably after several years apart, with the divorce finalised in 2022.

In the summer of 2024, Brooks was romantically linked to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark. She notably accompanied him to Olivia Culpo’s wedding in Rhode Island, where they made a stylish public appearance together. The relationship was widely covered in the press and followed closely by royal watchers.

Brooks Nadar career

Nader is a model who broke into the industry after winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search open casting call competition in 2019. She appeared on the 2025 reality show Love Thy Nader alongside her sisters Grace Ann, Mary Holland, and Sarah Jane Nader. The show revolved around the lives of the siblings.

