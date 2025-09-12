'I Am Here Again': Rohit Sharma Sends Out Huge Message Ahead Of ODI Return Against Australia; Video

In preparation for the forthcoming three-match series against Australia, which begins on October 19 at Optus Stadium in Perth, India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma is doing everything he can. Fans are anxious to see the 38-year-old veteran return to action which will be his first international appearance in more than seven months.

Rohit sent out a loud and clear message ahead of Australia series through a video on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of his net session. "I am here again. It feels really good," he said in the clip, which featured a montage of his trademark elegant strokes.

Recently Rohit Sharma had sparked concern among fans after his late night visit to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, although no official details were shared about his visit. Before the hospital visit, Rohit had cleared a fitness test at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, confirming his readiness to return to international cricket. He did not internationalc ricket since guiding India to Champions Trophy title win. He missed the Tests series against England which India drew 2-2 having called time on his Test career earlier this year.

What's next for Rohit Sharma?

The Australian tour could be the last for Rohit Sharma amid uncertainty over his place in the ODI side. The 'Hitman' is an ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a fine ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171*.