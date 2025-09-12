'Couldn’t Land The Plane Twice': Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video Of Thrilling Experience From Masai Mara Trip

Image: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gave fans a look at the unpredictable side of travel in Africa. He shared a throwback video from his trip to the Masai Mara, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by the plane he travelled in during the middle of a storm. Tendulkar captioned the post, "The wild has its own way of welcoming you, always! A little off course, still on track for fun."



In the video, Tendulkar explains, "We were inside the aircraft, and you could see the storm approaching. Originally, we were supposed to land exactly where that storm is now. We were just about two miles away from the landing strip, but due to the bad weather, we couldn't land."

With no option to proceed, the pilot diverted to another airstrip but that brought its own set of problems. He continued, "We had to try landing elsewhere, but this new runway had wildebeest all over it. So, we came down low once, just to scare them off, then took off again. Eventually, the runway was cleared, and we managed to land safely."

As the rain began to pour, Tendulkar said they would be staying put for a while. He added,"It's raining now, and we can't take off again immediately. The local chiefs are on their way to pick us up. If you're wondering where we are yes, we’re right here in the jungle!"

Has Tendulkar applied for BCCI president's post?

Sachin Tendulkar has firmly quashed rumours of him being considered for the BCCI president’s role. His management company issued a statement on Thursday, making it clear that there is no truth to the speculation. The president’s role has been vacant since Roger Binny stepped down earlier this month after turning 70.

Binny, who took over as BCCI president in October 2022, had been anticipated to serve until the AGM. His sudden exit created space for speculation about possible successors, sparking rumours around several big names - including Tendulkar