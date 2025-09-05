 'Journey That Started With Coin, Kitbag & Three Guiding Hands': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His Mentors On Teachers Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Journey That Started With Coin, Kitbag & Three Guiding Hands': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His Mentors On Teachers Day

'Journey That Started With Coin, Kitbag & Three Guiding Hands': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His Mentors On Teachers Day

Sachin Tendulkar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the three key mentors who shaped his iconic career his father Ramesh Tendulkar, childhood coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, and elder brother Ajit Tendulkar.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sachin Tendulkar/X

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the three key mentors who shaped his iconic career his father Ramesh Tendulkar, childhood coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, and elder brother Ajit Tendulkar. In a touching tribute shared on social media platform X on Friday.

Tendulkar wrote "The journey started with a coin, a kit bag, and three guiding hands, my father, Achrekar sir, and Ajit. Grateful, always. #TeachersDay."

Sachin Tendulkar's father, passed away more than 26 years ago when Sachin was just 26. His brother Ajit, who first recognized Sachin’s cricketing potential, played a pivotal role in nurturing his talent, even taking him to meet coach Achrekar for the first time.

Ramakant Achrekar, Tendulkar’s first formal coach, was instrumental in developing his technique and discipline. Under Achrekar's watchful eye, Tendulkar honed the skills that would eventually make him one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Achrekar, a recipient of the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010, passed away at the age of 87 on January 2, 2019.

FPJ Shorts
Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje
Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje
On Teachers’ Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases ₹330 Crore For 55 Lakh Students, Felicitates Outstanding Teachers
On Teachers’ Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases ₹330 Crore For 55 Lakh Students, Felicitates Outstanding Teachers
GST Rate Cut To Amp Up Revenue Of India Inc. To 7%, Positive Impact On Consumption Accounting For 15% Of Corporate Earnings
GST Rate Cut To Amp Up Revenue Of India Inc. To 7%, Positive Impact On Consumption Accounting For 15% Of Corporate Earnings
Noida Delivery Man Arrested For Forcing Woman To Undress At Knife-Point, Blackmailing Family
Noida Delivery Man Arrested For Forcing Woman To Undress At Knife-Point, Blackmailing Family

Sachin Tendulkar's career

Throughout his remarkable career, Tendulkar rewrote cricketing history. He scored 34,357 runs in 664 international matches at an average of 48.52, holding the record as the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He is the only player to register a century of centuries — 100 international hundreds, which include 51 in Test cricket and 49 in ODIs.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, while in Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at 53.78. He also became the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs and the first to play 200 Test matches.

Tendulkar’s long-cherished dream of winning the ICC Cricket World Cup came true in 2011, when India defeated Sri Lanka in the final. It was a fairytale ending to a storied career that began with just a coin, a kit bag, and the unwavering support of three guiding hands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Journey That Started With Coin, Kitbag & Three Guiding Hands': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His...

'Journey That Started With Coin, Kitbag & Three Guiding Hands': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To His...

Bizarre! Bees Attack Players, Officials During Football Match In Tanzania; Video

Bizarre! Bees Attack Players, Officials During Football Match In Tanzania; Video

Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I...

Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I...

Ex-New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor Announces His Return To Cricket, Set To Play For Samoa Cricket...

Ex-New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor Announces His Return To Cricket, Set To Play For Samoa Cricket...

Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men’s Final, Marking First Visit To Tournament Since 2015 Booing...

Donald Trump To Attend US Open Men’s Final, Marking First Visit To Tournament Since 2015 Booing...