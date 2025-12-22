 After SMAT 2025 Success, Ishan Kishan Set To Captain Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAfter SMAT 2025 Success, Ishan Kishan Set To Captain Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy

After SMAT 2025 Success, Ishan Kishan Set To Captain Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ishan, who had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, led them to their first-ever SMAT title. He scored 517 runs in 10 innings at an exceptional average of 57.44, with two centuries and two fifties. Notably, he scored a match-winning 101 in the final against Haryana to help his team clinch the trophy.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Ishan Kishan | File Photo

Ranchi: Star wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has been named as the captain of Jharkhand for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite (VHT) 2025/26 season, as announced by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA).

The VHT 2025/26 season is set to begin on December 24, with Jharkhand scheduled to play their first match against Karnataka in Ahmedabad.

Apart from Kishan, the Jharkhand squad for the VHT 2025-6 season also includes Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Robin Minz, Abhinav Sharan, and Virat Singh.

Jharkhand squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26:

FPJ Shorts
'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism
'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt's Criticism
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Briefs Political Parties On Nomination, Code Of Conduct & Poll Process
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Mumbai News: Egg Prices Touch ₹100 Per Dozen As Winter Demand Triggers Supply Crunch
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here
Natasha Poonawalla's ₹126 Crore Pink Diamond Ring Was Originally Owned By The Queen Of France; More Details Here

Ishan Kishan (Wk & captain), Virat Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Kumar Kushagra (Wk & vice-captain), Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Sharandeep Singh, Shikhar Mohan, Pankaj Kumar (WK), Bala Krishna, Md Kounain Quraishi, Shubh Sharma, Amit Kumar, Manishi, Abhinav Sharan, Sushant Mishra, Vikash Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Rajandeep Singh, Shubham Singh

Ishan, who had a marvellous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025/26 campaign with Jharkhand, led them to their first-ever SMAT title. He scored 517 runs in 10 innings at an exceptional average of 57.44, with two centuries and two fifties. Notably, he scored a match-winning 101 in the final against Haryana to help his team clinch the trophy.

Following his SMAT heroics, Kishan has also returned to the Indian team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Kishan will feature in the Indian side as a second wicketkeeper-batter choice after Sanju Samson.

Read Also
Watch: Pakistan U19 Players Celebrate Asia Cup 2025 Win With Viral 'FA9LA' Dance
article-image

Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-man squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Shubman Gill, who has been the vice-captain of the T20I team, dropped amid fitness and form concerns, and Axar Patel returning to deputy duties.

While speaking to ANI, Ishan Kishan expressed his delight on his comeback in the Indian squad and said, "I am very happy. Also very happy for my domestic team, Jharkhand, on winning their maiden SMAT trophy! Everyone played really well!"

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After SMAT 2025 Success, Ishan Kishan Set To Captain Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy

After SMAT 2025 Success, Ishan Kishan Set To Captain Jharkhand In Vijay Hazare Trophy

FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Players Open Up On Their Experience

FPJ Exclusive: Global Sports Pickleball League Players Open Up On Their Experience

'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir

'I'm Cheering For Her Too..': Smriti Mandhana Responds To Young Fan From Kashmir

India's T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav To Play 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches In Jan 2026

India's T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav To Play 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches In Jan 2026

FPJ Exclusive: Pickleball Is A Long-Term Play, Says Kolkata Kings Owner Rohan Khemkar

FPJ Exclusive: Pickleball Is A Long-Term Play, Says Kolkata Kings Owner Rohan Khemkar