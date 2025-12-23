Anjuman I-Islam Eye Rare Double In Harris Shield Final At Wankhede |

Mumbai: Defending champions Anjuman I- Islam Allana English will be looking to make a rare double when they face Al-Barkaat MMI English School in the final of the Dream Sports MSSA 129th Harris Shield U-16 Inter-School Cricket Tournament at the Wankhede Stadium from Tuesday. Anjuman's championship win was decided by a first-innings lead after a tied final against Modern English last season, sparking debate over quotient rules. However, the CST side has shown consistency and proved their last season's win wasn't a fluke.

The final will be played over three days, with each team playing a maximum of 80 overs in the first innings and 40 overs each in the second innings. Anjuman defeated Dnyandeep Seva Mandal High School by three wickets in the semifinal at MIG Cricket Club School, while Al Barkaat beat General Education Academy Chembur by five wickets in the second semifinal.

RR Educational Trust beat St. Rocks in the Giles Shield

Meanwhile, in the 124th Giles Shield third round, RR Educational Trust Mulund defeated St. Rocks High School by 30 runs at Azad Maidan on Monday. Put into bat first, RR Educational Trust notched up 182 for 9 in 40 overs. Right-handed batter Advait Sawant was amongst the top scorers, making 72 runs and bagging the Man of the Match award. Rajveer Killedar also contributed 35 runs. Devarsh Hardikar snapped up five wickets. In reply, St. Rocks were made to toil hard for their runs, and they ended their innings with 152 all out in 33.5 overs. Hetav Thakkar picked (5-52) in 17 overs.

Matunga Premier School beat Sane Guruji English School, Dadar by 51 runs at LIC Cross Maidan. Matunga Premier scored 153 all out in 36.5 overs. Opening batter Harshaawardhan Satarkar top-scored with 55. Malhar Chinchavale and Rudra Kate grabbed three wickets each.

In reply, coming out to chase down their total, the Sane Guruji outfit were all out for 102 in 23.2 overs. Right-arm medium-fast bowler Shardul Murade bowled well and was rewarded with three wickets.

Little Stars English High School, Goregaon, thrashed St. Francis D’Assisi, Borivali, by eight wickets at Young Maharashtra Shivaji Park. Batting first, the St. Francis team scored 105 all out in 27.1 overs. Opening batter Siddhant Pujari top-scored with 31. Shivam Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, snapping up a five-wicket haul (5-32) while Akshat Joshi snapped up 3 for 27. In reply, the Little Stars unit chased down their total, making 106-2 in just 12.4 overs. Opening batter Aditya Yadav played well for his 59 not out.

Rajmata Jijau Shikshan Prasarak Mandal Sanchalit Public School (R.J.S.P.M) outclassed Kanjurmarg English Medium High School by 141 runs at Govt. of Law Oval Maidan. Batting first, R.J.S.P.M made 227-7 in 45 overs. Shlok Pandey top-scored with 86 runs. Ved Pavnekar grabbed two wickets. In reply, the Kanjurmarg outfit were 86 all out in 25 overs. Piyush Kori picked (4-13) in his 4 overs.

Giles Shield – Third Round

Brief Scores:

RR Educational Trust Matunga 182-9 Advait Sawant 72, Rajveer Killedar 35, Devarsh Hardikar 5/26 beat St. Rock High School: 152 all out Dhruv Pitale 30, Hetav Thakkar 5/52 by 30 runs

Don Bosco High School: 161 all out Daksh Mahadik 60, Rudra More 30, Youhaan Singh 6/20 lost to Al Barkaat MMI Kurla: 162-1 Vivaan Sanap 84*, Sanil Tamkhede 56 by 9 wkts.

RJSPM’s Public School: 227-8 Shlok Pandey 86, Arnav Shelar 47 beat Kanjurmarg English Medium High School: 86 all out Piyush Kori4/13 by 141 runs.

Matunga Premier School: 153 all out Harshavardhan Satarkar 55, Malhar Chinchwale 3/23, Rudra Kate 3/36 beat Sane Guruji English School Dadar: 102 all out Rudra Kate 35, Malhar Chinchwale 32, Shardul Murade 3/26, Tanishk Bhosale 3/56 by 51 runs.

St. Mary’s SSC Mazgaon:99 all out Arshiyaan Shaikh 63, Alok Yadv 5/38, Mithun Raja 3/35 lost to Lakshadham High School: 100-7 Aryan Jadhav 4/26 by 3 wkts.

St. Francis D’Assisi Borivali: 105 all out Siddhant Pujari 31, Shivam Yadhav 5/32, Akshat Joshi 3/27 lost to Little Star High School: 106-2 Aditya Yadav 59* by 8 wkts.