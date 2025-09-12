Andre Onana Transfer: Manchester United Goalkeeper Completes Loan Move To Trabzonspor; Video

Image: Trabzonspor /X

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has finally completed his move to Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal. The Turkish club shared a video of the player completing his switch to Turkey. The Cameroon international had an inconsistent two-year spell at Old Trafford and was replaced by Altay Bayindir as United's No. 1 in the first three matches of the season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Manchester United Goalkeeper Andre Onana To Earn Double Salary After His Loan Move To Trabzonspor:...

According to an ESPN report, there is no loan fee or an option to make the deal permanent, which means Onana will return to his parent club next season. The sources added that United will not have to pay any of Onana's wages while he is away on loan.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United released a statement which said, "The 29-year-old Cameroon international has made 102 appearances for the Reds since signing from Italian giants Inter in July 2023."

"In his first season at United, Andre was part of the squad that lifted the Emirates FA Cup following a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Onana played 50 times in his second campaign and our No24 has now agreed a loan move to Trabzonspor."

"The move has been completed ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday. We would like to wish Andre good luck."

Andre Onana's stint at Manchester United

Onana decided to leave United following Senne Lammens' arrival at the club from Antwerp on deadline day after wanting to stay and fight for his place at the club. Ruben Amorim’s side spent much of the summer being linked with Aston Villa star Emi Martinez and Champions League winner Gianluigi Donnarumma, before eventually bringing in Lammens.

His first game of the season was against League Two team Grimsby Town in the League Cup, which ended in an embarrassing defeat for United, while the goalkeeper had a horrible game in the match.