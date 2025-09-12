Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah And Other Team India Players Undergo Bronco Test Ahead Of Pakistan Match; Video

Image: BCCI/X

The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is just two days away, and Team India players are laser-focused on their preparation for the high-profile clash. Ahead of the match against Pakistan, the players underwent much talked about Bronco Test, which was introduced by the strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux. The BCCI on Friday, September 12 shared a video of players undergoing the drill in the presence of coach Gautam Gambhir.

What is the Bronco Test?

In the Bronco Test, the goal is to improve players' running ability and overall fitness. Fast bowlers, in particular, need strong endurance to perform well in long matches. It is a fitness assessment used primarily in sports like rugby to measure a player's aerobic endurance, speed, and stamina.

A player runs five continuous sets of a specific shuttle run sequence. One set consists of running to and from three markers placed at different distances.

The total distance covered is 1,200 meters, and it is divided into three phases.

1) Run 20 metres and return to the start line.

2) Run 40 metres and return to the start line.

3) Run 60 metres and return to the start line.

Sunil Gavaskar refuses to buy the Bronco Test

India's cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar refused to buy the Bronco Test, stating that every player has a different body type, and hence, a "one-size-fits-all approach" is not possible.

In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar wrote, “While it is fine to have these tests to get a general idea of where a player needs to strengthen their body, having them decide selection to the national team is a tad too much. Every person’s body is different, so having one standard for everybody in the squad is well-nigh impossible. There has to be consideration given to the player’s speciality and allowances made for that,”