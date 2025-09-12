Hardik Pandya's Grey Hair Transformation For Asia Cup Leaves Fans Saying, 'Killer Look'

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has surprised fans with a striking makeover just days before the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Pandya unveiled his new grey hairdo paired with his trademark side fade cut, while his neatly groomed black beard added sharp contrast to the look. He captioned the post “New me!”, signaling a confident restart ahead of the busy cricketing calendar.

The photos quickly went viral, with fans praising his stylish transformation and sharing excitement over his return to international cricket.

Tattoos that tell a story

Apart from the hair makeover, Pandya’s neck tattoos also caught attention. Earlier this year, he inked a four-paw design dedicated to his beloved dogs, Aston and Bentley. Each paw carries the initials “A” and “B”, making the tribute deeply personal and a reflection of his strong bond with his pets.

Arrival in Dubai and upcoming fixtures

The Indian squad landed in Dubai on September 4 to begin preparations for the tournament. Pandya, who took a break following Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 exit in May, looks refreshed and eager to make an impact.

India is set to play their opening match against hosts UAE on September 10, followed by a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, and then Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi in Group A.

Asia Cup 2025: A crucial build-up to T20 world cup

This edition of the Asia Cup is more than just continental bragging rights, it serves as an important preparation ground for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February–March next year.

In the lead-up, Team India also has a packed schedule:

-5 T20Is vs Australia in October

-Series vs South Africa in November

-T20Is vs New Zealand in January

The Men in Blue will be defending their World Cup crown, having lifted the title in the Caribbean and USA in 2024.