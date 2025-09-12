Near-Naked Never Looked So Classy! Margot Robbie & Dakota Johnson Steal The Spotlight With Stunning Sheer Outfits On Red Carpet!

Hollywood’s fashion darlings Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson recently turned heads on separate red carpets, proving that the naked dress trend is still one of the boldest style statements in 2025. Both stars embraced sheer glamour with their own distinct twists, showcasing how versatile and striking the look can be.

Margot Robbie shines in Armani Privé at London premiere

On September 11, Margot Robbie made a stunning appearance at the premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Breaking away from her long-standing Chanel collaborations, the star chose a breathtaking Armani Privé creation for the occasion.

The nude sheer gown was meticulously embroidered with multi-coloured shimmering stones, creating an ethereal glow under the lights. The gown’s backless silhouette, highlighted by a statement brooch, added a daring yet elegant touch.

Margot kept her look minimalistic yet polished with a sleek, centre-parted updo. For accessories, she wore classic diamond studs and a delicate ring. Her makeup leaned soft and radiant, featuring feathered brows, flushed cheeks, a subtle pink lip, and luminous highlighter, perfectly balancing the drama of her gown.

Dakota Johnson’s rocker-chic take in Gucci

Across the Atlantic, Dakota Johnson brought her own bold version of the naked dress to the Kering Foundation’s 4th Annual Caring For Women Dinner in New York. She arrived in a Gucci gown that leaned more into rocker-glam than romantic elegance.

Her black see-through gown hugged the figure with a dramatic floor-sweeping train, while intricate lace embroidery and shimmering sequins gave the look depth and dimension. Full sleeves, a high neckline, and the peek of a bralette and thong underneath amped up the daring factor.

Dakota styled her hair into a deliberately messy updo, complementing her edgy vibe. Her jewel choices added contrast, diamond and emerald pieces, including a necklace, ring, and drop earrings, lent a luxe finish. Her makeup featured light kohl, mascara-coated lashes, soft pink lips, flushed cheeks, and a radiant glow, tying together her sultry ensemble.

Naked dress trend: Hollywood’s red carpet favourite

The naked dress has become a red-carpet favourite in recent years, with stars like Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Jennifer Lopez also making statements in sheer ensembles. Margot and Dakota’s latest appearances prove that the trend continues to evolve, whether styled with romantic sophistication or rock-inspired glamour.