 India's Munnar Bags Spot In 'Asia's Top 8 Rural Escapes': Here's What Makes This Kerala Town Special
Ranked seventh on the list, this global recognition highlights Munnar’s rising popularity as a destination for travelers seeking peace

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Kerala’s beloved hill station, Munnar, has been officially named one of Asia’s Top 8 Rural Escapes by international travel platform Agoda. Ranked seventh on the list, this global recognition highlights Munnar’s rising popularity as a destination for travelers seeking peace, natural beauty, and authentic local experiences.

Other destinations that made it to the coveted list include Cameron Highlands (Malaysia), Khao Yai (Thailand), Puncak (Indonesia), Fujikawaguchiko (Japan), Kenting (Taiwan), Sapa (Vietnam), and Pyeongchang (South Korea).

Why Munnar stands out

Unlike commercialised tourist hubs, Munnar offers a distinct blend of rolling tea gardens, mist-laden valleys, hidden waterfalls, and serene landscapes. For decades, it has been a favorite among both Indian and international tourists. But today, its appeal lies not just in picturesque views, it’s also about the promise of slow travel, mental wellness, and deeper connections with nature.

The growing popularity of slow travel

Modern-day travelers are chasing rural beauty, peace, and cultural immersion. The global travel trend reflects a desire for experiences that nourish the soul, be it sipping fresh tea in Munnar’s estates, trekking to waterfalls, or simply breathing in the crisp mountain air. This focus on “slow travel” emphasises quality time over rushed itineraries, wellness over indulgence, and authenticity over luxury.

Top 3 attractions in and around Munnar

1. Attukal Waterfalls: Just a short drive from Munnar, this cascading beauty is tucked amidst thick forests and rocky terrain. Trekkers and nature lovers will find it an ideal spot for picnics and photography.

2. Eravikulam National Park: Famous for the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, this national park is spread across rolling hills. It is also known for the rare Neelakurinji flowers, which bloom once every 12 years, painting the valley in shades of blue.

3. KDHP Tea Museum: Munnar is synonymous with tea, and this museum offers an engaging journey through the history of tea plantations, old machinery, and processing techniques. It’s a must-visit for tea enthusiasts.

Preserving Munnar’s charm

While global recognition will undoubtedly draw more visitors, it also comes with responsibility. Over-commercialisation and overtourism could harm Munnar’s fragile ecosystem and cultural heritage. Sustainable tourism practices, eco-friendly accommodations, and mindful travel are the keys to preserving its natural charm for future generations.

Munnar’s place among Asia’s Top Rural Escapes is not just an accolade but also a reflection of the global shift toward peaceful, authentic, and eco-conscious travel. For anyone seeking a refreshing getaway, this Kerala gem continues to be one of India’s most enchanting destinations.

