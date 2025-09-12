Artist Krutika Vishant Parulkar Brings Nature To Life In Solo Exhibition ‘Soul Impressions’ At Jehangir Art Gallery

Indian art has long stood at the forefront of the global art scene, and today, a new generation of artists is reshaping its future. Among these trailblazers is Krutika Vishant Parulkar, whose paintings offer a vibrant and refreshing perspective that reimagines the world of art.

A proud alumnus of Pune’s renowned Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya, where she honed her skills in applied arts, painting, and drawing, Krutika has showcased her work across India and beyond. Over 150 of her paintings now grace private collections in India, Singapore, and the USA.

Krutika will have her solo exhibition of paintings ‘Soul Impressions’, at the renowned Jehangir Art Gallery (Hirji Gallery, 1st Floor), Mumbai, from September 8th to 14th, between 11 AM and 7 PM. She discusses her exhibition, the Indian art world, her artistic journey, and more.

Excerpts from the Interview:

First and foremost, please tell us about the art exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery.

I’m truly excited to be showcasing my solo exhibition “Soul Impressions” at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, from September 8th to 14th, 2025. It brings together my recent oil and watercolour works. Many are inspired by nature like forests, rivers, seascapes, and historic ghats, and have left a deep impression on me.

Visitors can expect paintings that are not just landscapes, but inner conversations with nature. Moments of stillness, movement, and memory translated onto canvas. I’ve worked with earthy tones and soft pastels to evoke moods of serenity, nostalgia, and connection, allowing viewers to feel both the grandeur and the intimacy of the natural world.

For me, this exhibition is about inviting art lovers to pause, reflect, and perhaps find a part of their own story mirrored in these impressions of the soul.

Can you talk about the thought process behind each painting?

Most of my paintings begin as a handful of rough sketches, where I play with composition until it feels just right. From there, I dive into the final piece, letting the mood and meaning unfold naturally as I paint. It is an organic journey, where each brushstroke helps the painting slowly reveal its true self to me.

I choose my medium depending on what I want to paint. If a subject demands depth and texture, I lean towards oils. But when I want fluidity and lightness, I prefer watercolours. Both give me different ways to express what I feel at that moment.

I love building my paintings layer by layer, weaving in delicate details that breathe life into each work. Deciding when a painting is finished is a delicate dance of instinct, balance, and emotion. When the colours, textures, and mood come together in harmony, I know the painting has spoken all it needs to say.

What does the exhibition, esp. in such a prestigious place, mean to you as an artist? Is exhibiting in Mumbai different from Pune or any other place?

For me, exhibiting at Jehangir Art Gallery is truly a dream come true. I think it’s every Indian artist’s aspiration to showcase their work here. Ever since I entered this field and learned about the gallery, I have wished for this moment. After waiting for eight years, this feels like both a milestone and a validation of my journey.

Exhibiting in Mumbai is definitely different from showing in Pune or other cities. Mumbai has a vibrant art culture, with a larger number of art lovers, serious collectors, and critics. The diversity and engagement of the audience here bring a special kind of energy and dialogue to the exhibition.

Beyond the prestige, what matters to me is the opportunity to reach a wider audience, connect with new collectors, and engage with viewers who bring fresh perspectives. It’s a chance to grow, share my work more widely, and take another meaningful step in my journey as an artist.

We wish to know about your journey into the world of painting.

My journey with painting began in childhood. I was always drawn to sketching and colours. With my family’s constant encouragement, I was able to nurture that passion. During my school years, I began to understand the depth and possibilities of this field and realised that art could be more than just a hobby – It could be my full-time path. That’s when I consciously chose to pursue it seriously.

This journey has been a tapestry of challenges, discoveries, and personal growth. It has instilled in me patience, discipline, and the courage to remain true to my artistic voice. Inspired by nature, painting has transformed the way I see the world, teaching me to seek out the light, embrace stillness, and find calm in every moment. Over time, this deep connection has become the heartbeat of both my art and my identity.

What is your genre of painting? And why did you choose this particular genre?

My genre mainly revolves around landscapes and nature-inspired works, often exploring forests, rivers, reflections, seascapes, and historic places. I’m drawn to it because nature has always been my biggest source of inspiration and peace. I feel landscapes allow me to capture what I see and feel. Through them, I can convey serenity, nostalgia, and a deep sense of connection.

How do you see the world of art these days? Is it positive? Is there more to be done?

I feel the world of art today is both exciting and evolving. There’s definitely a lot more awareness, appreciation, and platforms than before, which is very positive. Art is no longer confined to galleries alone — it’s reaching people through digital mediums, social spaces, and new collaborations, which opens up fresh opportunities for artists and viewers alike.

At the same time, I believe there’s always more to be done. We need stronger support systems for emerging artists and more spaces that encourage dialogue between artists and audiences, and a deeper culture of valuing original art in everyday life. So, while the direction is promising, the journey of growth is still very much ongoing.

For those who don’t know anything about art but want to learn, what are the things you want them to know when they see any piece of art, whether it is a painting or sculpture?

When someone new to art stands before my paintings, I would like them to see it the way they would see nature itself-slowly, without rushing. My landscapes are realistic and detailed because I want people to notice the little things we often overlook: the play of light on water, the stillness of trees, the softness of the sky.

You don’t need technical knowledge to appreciate art. Just ask yourself — what does this scene make me feel? If it reminds you of a memory, gives you peace, or simply makes you pause, then you’ve already connected with it. For me, that’s the real purpose of art – to open a quiet dialogue between what I paint and what you feel.

What more is in store with regard to your future work and artistic journey?

This exhibition is a milestone. But it also feels like the beginning of a larger journey. I want to keep exploring landscapes in greater depth. Not just capturing what I see, but the moods and emotions that nature evokes. I also wish to experiment further with oils and watercolours and push their possibilities in terms of textures, light, and detail.

Looking ahead, I hope to take my work to different cities and platforms, reaching wider audiences and engaging in more conversations about art and nature. Most of all, I want to keep growing — as an artist and as a person — and let every painting teach me something new.