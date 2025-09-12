Janhvi Kapoor Drops Jaws In Black & Gold Ornate Suit At TIFF; Is She Reviving The Capri Style?

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 12, 2025
Janhvi has always been on the top of her fashion game but her latest style at TIFF has been making headlines
All images from Instagram
While closing her TIFF days, the Param Sundari actress wore a custom Ritu Kumar capri suit featuring intricate embroidery in golden, bronze, and black hues
Instead of regular trousers, she opted for capri pants, making the outfit stand out in a floor-length hemline–dominated fashion era
The suit showcased detailed floral, leaf, and swirling motifs that blended traditional craftsmanship with modern tailoring
She paired the set with a black turtleneck and matching tights, which gave the cropped pants a sleek, seamless finish
A golden clutch and bronze-striped heels perfectly complemented the embroidery tones
Janhvi styled her hair in a neat bun, keeping the focus on her outfit’s embroidery and structure. Fans praised her evolving style, with many noting that capris might be making a comeback trend thanks to her bold choice
