Janhvi Kapoor Drops Jaws In Black & Gold Ornate Suit At TIFF; Is She Reviving The Capri Style?

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 12, 2025

Janhvi has always been on the top of her fashion game but her latest style at TIFF has been making headlines

All images from Instagram

While closing her TIFF days, the Param Sundari actress wore a custom Ritu Kumar capri suit featuring intricate embroidery in golden, bronze, and black hues

Instead of regular trousers, she opted for capri pants, making the outfit stand out in a floor-length hemline–dominated fashion era

The suit showcased detailed floral, leaf, and swirling motifs that blended traditional craftsmanship with modern tailoring

She paired the set with a black turtleneck and matching tights, which gave the cropped pants a sleek, seamless finish

A golden clutch and bronze-striped heels perfectly complemented the embroidery tones

Janhvi styled her hair in a neat bun, keeping the focus on her outfit’s embroidery and structure. Fans praised her evolving style, with many noting that capris might be making a comeback trend thanks to her bold choice

