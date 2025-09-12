Inside Ananya Panday's Fun-Filled Trip To Maldives

By: Shefali Fernandes | September 12, 2025
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday jetted off to the Maldives for a fun and relaxing getaway
Ananya Panday, the first Indian brand ambassador for Chanel, looked stunning in the brand’s pink monokini, priced at ₹ 108,700
Sharing the photos, Ananya wrote, "Intoooo the blueeeeeee"
Ananya Panday paired her pink monokini with a chic beach bag
Ananya Panday enjoyed some cycling at the luxurious property by the crystal-blue waters of the Maldives
Ananya Panday stunned in a white crochet top paired with a mini skirt
Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R.Madhavan in the lead
Next, Ananya has Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Chand Mera Dil in her pipeline