IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Punjab Kings' Social Media Post Deliberately Avoids Naming Pakistan As India's Opponent

The India vs Pakistan match in Dubai continues to be under the scanner, with fans taking to social media and demanding the Boycott of the match. Indian Premier League side Punjab Kings have also joined the bandwagon as India prepares to face their arch-rivals in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The social media team of IPL found a unique way to put across their message of boycotting the Pakistan match. The post deliberately avoided naming Pakistan as the opponent. They captioned the post, Game 2 for the defending champions. Let's goooo"

BCCI had earlier faced severe backlash after the Indian cricket Team agreed to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Recently, during the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), the India Champions refused to play Pakistan not only in the league-stage fixture but also in the semifinal, citing heightened tensions between the two nations. Many former Indian cricketers have also repeatedly urged boycotts of matches against Pakistan across various sports.

A petition was recently filed at the Supreme Court regarding an urgent hearing on the cancellation of the India-Pakistan fixture. The court, however, refused to entertain the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), stating that the “match should go on”.

Has the tickets for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 sold out?

India-Pakistan cricket matches traditionally generate massive interest with tickets selling like hot pancakes. While the match was already garnering criticism from fans, reports emerged that the ticket sale had also been effected.

While the Times of India reported that the sale of tickets have slowed own, ECB official, dismissed concerns over ticket sales describing the current situation as “very encouraging”.

On the field, Suryakumar Yadav expressed excitement over facing Pakistan after his team registered a thumping nine-wicket victory over UAE in their tournament opener. Durign the post match ceremony he said, “Everyone is excited for the game against Pakistan,”