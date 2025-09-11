IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: ECB Rubbishes Claims Of Low Demand To Watch Blockbuster Encounter In Dubai, Report Says 3000 Tickets Sold Within 2 Minutes

India vs Pakistan. | (Credits: X)

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has rubbished reports of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash tickets going unsold. According to a report of The Times Of India, at least 3000 tickets were sold out only within a couple of minutes after being put through the online channel.

An earlier report by the TOI claimed that contrary to expectations, the tickets for the marquee clash have not been sold out due to a combination of 'eye-watering prices and packaged sales'. However, the latest development suggested that the Dubai international Stadium is set to be packed for the high-octane encounter on September 14, Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A source of the ECB claimed, as quoted by the Times of India:

"The signs are very encouraging. There is no truth to the claim that tickets are not getting sold. On Wednesday night, we put out 3,000 tickets through the online channel — the Platinum List — and they were all sold out within a couple of minutes. It clearly shows that there is strong interest among fans."

Pakistan to open their Asia Cup campaign against Oman

Pakistan, meanwhile, will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman at the Dubai International Stadium on September 12, Friday. The Men in Green have been in good form, gaining confidence from the tri-series victory over Afghanistan and UAE. Hence, they will be upbeat ahead of facing Oman.

India, on the other hand, demolished UAE in their opening game on September 10, Wednesday. The Men in Blue bowled UAE out for only 57 and chased down the target only in 4.3 overs with nine wickets to spare. Their real test is likely to come against Pakistan but India will back themselves to emerge victorious, given their current form.