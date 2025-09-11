 'Rakhi Sawant Lag Rahi Hai': Netizens Draw Comparison Of Umpire Kumar Dharmasena's Wife To Bollywood Actress
Famous cricket umpire Kumar Dharmasena recently uploaded a picture with his wife Dushyanti Gunewardena on his official Instagram account and it created a lot of buzz. A host of users commented on Dharmasena's photo, claiming that she resembled a lot like tv and Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Kumar Dharmasena with his wife Dushyanti Gunewardena (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Dharmasena, a former Sri Lankan cricketer, took up umpiring after finishing his playing career in 2004. Having officiated in well over 250 games, the 54-year-old is one of the best going around. However, he has also been at the centre of a few controversies.

Below is the photo of Dharmasena with his wife:

