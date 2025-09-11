'Yeh Ladka Point Pe Point...': Commentator's Excitement On Air Viral Amid Ayan Lohchab's Heroics In PKL 12 Match vs U Mumba; Video

Ayan Lohchab. | (Image Credits: X)

Patna Pirates' Kabaddi star Ayan Lohchab drew massive praise from the commentators over his outstanding performance in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 match against U Mumba. The commentator on air was seen screaming in excitement, 'Yeh ladka point pe point laaye jaa raha hai' as he secured staggering 19 raid points for his side.

For the unversed, a raid or a successful raid in Kabaddi is a term when an athlete from the attacking team enters the opponent half of the court and scores points by touching one of the defenders or by crossing the bonus line. At the same time, the athlete must chant the word 'kabaddi' consistently under one breath during the raid.

The commentator screamed the below on air after Lohchab secured 19 points for his side following a successful raid:

"Bhai sahab kya kar rahe ho? Yeh ladka point pe point laaye jaa raha hai. 19th Raid point Ayan ka bhai sahab." (Brother, what are you doing? This boy is racking up point after point. It's the 19th raid point for Ayan.)