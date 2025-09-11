 Video: Distraught D Gukesh Puts His Head Down Before Shaking Hands With Ediz Gurel To Admit Defeat In Grand Swiss 2025 Tournament
Indian Chess Grandmaster D Gukesh suffered his third consecutive defeat as he let out a resigned reaction before accepting the loss in the Grand Swiss 2025 at Samarkand in Uzbekistan. In a video surfaced on social media, the youngster put his head down in distraught realizing his defeat to Turkish teenager Ediz Gurel.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
D Gukesh. | (Image Credits: X)

Before the defeat to Ediz Gurel in Round 7 of the tournament, the reigning World Champion had suffered losses to Abhimanyu Mishra and Nikolas Theodorou in Round 5 and 6, respectively. Although Gukesh went unbeaten in the first four rounds of the esteemed competition, the teenage prodigy has struggled in the following rounds and has not lived up to the reputation.

Watch the below video of Gukesh's reaction:

Meanwhile, the clash against the 16-year-old Gurel, Gukesh had committed a blunder with his bishop in the end stages of the game. The 19-year-old had a good opportunity to end the game in a stalemate but Gurel was still better positioned. Although Gukesh took out Gurel's pawns in exchange for the bishop, Gurel took the opportunity already presented to force a resignation from the world champion after 52 moves.

D Gukesh had become the World Chess champion last December

The 19-year-old had become the World Chess Champion in December 2024 after getting the better of China's Ding Liren in a 14-game thriller. In the context of the World Championship cycle, the Grand Swiss is a significant competition as it takes place to determine the challenger to play against the world champion.

In other results, Kerala's Nihal Sarin snaffled the joint first-place after beating Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo.

