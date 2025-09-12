 Sportvot x FPJ: Govt School Bhudur's Win Over Chennai Middle School Rounds Off Exciting Chennai Kaalpandhu League Matches
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 01:12 AM IST
Chennai Kaalpandhu League. |

In the opening encounter, Govt Hr Sec School West Mambalam stamped their authority with a commanding 3-0 win over Govt Hr Sec School KK Nagar, setting the tone for the competition. The second match saw a hard-fought contest where Chennai High School, Cooks Road, Perambur edged past Jai Gopal Garodhiya Girls Hr Sec School, Saidapet by a narrow 1-0 margin, showcasing grit and determination.

The third fixture provided a tense battle as CHS Ganeshapuram Vysarpadi held Govt Hr Sec School West Mambalam to a 1-1 draw, making it the only stalemate of the day. The final clash featured Govt School Bhudur, who displayed excellent teamwork and finishing skills to defeat Chennai Middle School, Madipakkam 2-0, closing the day’s proceedings on a high note.

With emphatic wins, tight contests, and a rare draw, the Chennai Kaalpandhu League at Nehru Park proved to be a true celebration of grassroots football, reflecting the growing passion for the sport among young talents in the city.

