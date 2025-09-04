After Virat Kohli & Rajat Patidar RCB's Mo Bobat Offers Condolences To Bengaluru Stampede Victims, Says ‘The Tragedy Is A Painful Chapter’

Image: X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) director of cricket Mo Bobat has sent out an emotional message to RCBians following the Bengaluru stampede, which took place outside Chinnaswamy Stadium post IPL 2025 victory.

Bobat in his statement, said, “The loss of lives is incredibly sad. We’re gutted. Our deepest condolences go out to all of the people affected. If there’s one thing this franchise has done over the years, it’s pull together, through good times and bad. We must pull together even tighter now and show care for our fellow RCBians. The tragedy is a painful chapter carved into the walls of our story, and our identity. We will remember forever.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli on Wednesday, Spetember 3rd broke his silence for the first time sinc eth tragic event. He said, “Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic. I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Patidar released a statement, expressing his heartfelt thoughts, directing his message especially to RCB fans who have been the team’s backbone over the years. He said, "Every time I walk out for RCB, it’s with passion, and that passion comes from you,” he wrote. “From your love, your belief, and your unwavering support. You’ve always stood by us. And from the bottom of my heart, I want you to know that we stand with you too.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bobat urges RCB to honour victims of the stampede

Mo Bobat urged RCB to honour the 11 fans who died in the IPL 2025 victory stampede, calling them part of the team's heritage. In an interview with Cricbuzz, Bobat, while addressing the incident, said that those who lost their lives have become “a part of our heritage and history.” He stressed that their stories will now remain part of the team’s heritage and must always be honoured.

He said,"Every sports team has a history, and it has a heritage. What they've experienced becomes a part of our heritage and history, and we have to honour them,”

About Bengaluru stampede

RCB captured their first-ever IPL title in 18 seasons back in June after defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Following the maiden title triumph, a hush-hush celebration was being arranged in the city of Bengaluru

The celebration turned into tragedy after eleven fans lost their lives and several others were injured. RCB moved quickly to offer help, announcing Rs 10 lakh as compensation for each of the deceased families. The franchise also launched an “RCB Cares” fund to support injured fans and provide medical assistance.