Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Cares Extends ₹25 Lakh Compensation Each To Families Of 11 People Who Lost Their Lives

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a financial compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to families of stampede victims, months after 11 of their fans died in the tragic incident. The franchise made the announcement regarding the same on August 30, Saturday, through the initiative of RCB Cares.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:35 AM IST