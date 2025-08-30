 Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Cares Extends ₹25 Lakh Compensation Each To Families Of 11 People Who Lost Their Lives
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a financial compensation of ₹25 lakh to families of 11 after announcing that their community lost 11 of their members. The franchise made an announcement regarding the same on August 30, Saturday as part of RCB Cares, claiming that their memories will echo in each and everyone of them.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Massive stampede took place in Bengaluru | (Photo Courtesy: X/@HiHyderabad)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a financial compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to families of stampede victims, months after 11 of their fans died in the tragic incident. The franchise made the announcement regarding the same on August 30, Saturday, through the initiative of RCB Cares.

