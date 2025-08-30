Who Is Sarthak Ranjan? Son Of Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Who Has Strengthened His Case To Play In IPL With DPL 2025 Performances

Pappu Yadav (R). | (Image Credits: X)

The 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 has witnessed some stunning innings, with Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's son Sarthak Ranjan also making a name for himself. Sarthak is the son of Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav and has been associated with the Indian National Congress Party since 2024.

Sarthak sizzled for the North Delhi Strikers while playing against the New Delhi Tigers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The New Delhi Tigers had sent the Strikers into bat as Arnav Bugga and Ranjan shared a 61-run opening stand. Although Arjun Raparia hammered an unbeaten 47 off 23 deliveries, Ranjan was the standout batter for their side with 100 off 58 balls, laced with seven fours and as many maximums.

Nevertheless, it went in vain as the New Delhi Tigers chased down the total with six wickets to spare. Lakshay Thareja starred by blasting 80 off 48 deliveries, while captain Himmat Singh clobbered 34 off 22 deliveries, followed by Dhruv Kaushik chipping in with 41.

Sarthak Ranjan justifies his price tag

Ranjan was bought by the North Delhi Strikers in the auction for a hefty price of ₹12 lakh and has performed well according to that. In 9 games, the 28-year-old has accumulated 449 runs at 56.12 alongside a strike rate of 146.73.

A few Delhi Premier League players have gone on to represent franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ranjan could be next in line as he has knocked quite hard on the door and strengthened his case with his performance in the DPL. Sarthak has played in a couple of first-class and four List A games but is a long way off from featuring for India.

Both the aforementioned teams were, nevertheless, been eliminated from the competition before the semi-finals.