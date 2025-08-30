Ugly Scenes! Nitish Rana & Digvesh Rathi Get Into Heated Altercation During Eliminator Match Of DPL 2025; Video

Tempers flared between Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi. | (Credits: X)

West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana got into a heated altercation with South Delhi Superstarz Digvesh Rathi during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 Eliminator match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. A female umpire intervened to stop the situation from escalating as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

The moment occurred when Rathi was bowling as the leg-spinner was seemingly aggravated when the left-hander connected a powerful reverse sweep to hammer it for a six. Tensions escalated between the two as Rathi responded with some words, provoking Rana to get into a verbal altercation.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nitish Rana flattens South Delhi Superstarz with an unbeaten 134 as half-centuries from Tejasvi Dahiya and Anmol Sharma go in vain

Rana, nevertheless, had the last laugh as his stunning 55-ball 134 helped the West Lions register a massive seven-wicket victory with more than two overs to spare. Chasing a daunting 202 off 20 overs, West Delhi Lions hardly broke a sweat. Anmol Sharma (55), Tejasvi Dahiya (60) and Sumit Mathur (48*) propelled the South Delhi Superstarz to 201/5 in 20 overs.

For South Delhi, Sumit Kumar Beniwal picked up a couple of scalps, while Aman Bharti took one. Nevertheless, it was the Nitish Rana show that ruled the roost. Krish Yadav was another standout batter for West Delhi Lions with a 22-ball 31, laced with one four and three sixes. As far as the Lions' bowling unit goes, Hrithik Shokeen was their standout bowler with figures of 4-0-28-2.

In the process, the West Delhi Lions have qualified for Qualifier 2 and will face East Delhi Riders on August 30, Saturday. The winner will face Central Delhi Kings on Sunday.