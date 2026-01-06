'He's Number 1': Dale Steyn Comes Out In Support Of Ottneil Baartman After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub

Dale Steyn Comes Out In Support Of Ottneil Baartman After ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Snub | X

Cape Town, January 6: Former South African pace legend Dale Steyn came out in support of fast bowler Ottneil Baartman after he was not named in the South Africa squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Dale Steyn shared a post on social media and said that Baartman deserves to be viewed as one South Africa's top white-ball bowlers. His statement comes after Baartman's consistent success in the SA20.

Dale Steyn pointed out that Baartman has is the leading wicket-taker in the league's history, has won the title twice and has also featured in final - all in a competition which is packed with international stars and leading Proteas players.

Baartman was a part of the South African squad which finished runners-up at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after losing to India in the final in Barbados. However, he has been given only limited opportunities in the international games. Baartman has played only 11 T20 matches for South Africa out of the total 29 since the T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa is entering the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a bowler-heavy side. It has named six fast bowlers in the squad. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje are the pacers included in the squad.

However, the pace attack will become more powerful after the addition of Baartman in the squad. Dale Steyn has closely worked with Baartman during the first three SA20 seasons at Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He said that topping the wicket charts is the proof of Baartman's quality and consistency.

SA20 team Paarl Royals captain David Miller also acknowledged the challenge of missing out on a World Cup, however, he praised Baartman's mindset. He said that the fast bowler has responded in the best possible way by continuing to perform and making an impact whenever he gets a chance.