 IND Vs SA 3rd T20I Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Bumrah Out, Kuldeep In As India Bowl First
India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I in Dharamsala on Sunday. India will look to bounce back after their defeat in Mullanpur in the 2nd T20I. The Men in Blue have made a couple of changes, with Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah missing out. Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana have been roped in to the India Playing XI.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Shivam Dube celebrates taking a wicket with captain Suryakumar Yadav | Image Credits: / BCCI

"We’ve made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he’s unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in," Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harshit Rana, Kuldeep YAdav Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

IND vs SA T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SA 3rd T20I will be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on 14 December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST. Toss will be at 6:30 PM IST.Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

