DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video

Aryavir Sehwag. | (Image Credits: X)

Ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag's son Aryavir enjoyed a exhilarating debut in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 match as he played for the Central Delhi Kings against the East Delhi Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a video shared on social media, the right-handed batter fearlessly stepped out against Naveeep Saini's pace in his innings of 22.

Aryavir has displayed his potential in junior-level cricket and earned a game against the East Delhi Riders on August 27, Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Opening the innings with keeper Kaushal Suman, the right-hander hammered four boundaries in 16-ball 22, including two against Navdeep Saini.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Central Delhi Kings pummel East Delhi Riders by 62 runs in the 39th match of DPL 2025

After Aryavir, Yugal Saini (52) and Jasvir Sehrawat (37) made substantial contributions to take their side to a score of 155/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. East Delhi Riders were a long way short of the target, falling 62 runs of the target and were bowled out for 93 in an innings that lasted only 16 overs.

Only Arpit Rana (17), Rounak Waghela (19) and Akhil Chaudhary (26) made it to double figures as the Riders succumbed to a massive defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Money Grewal stood tall for the Kings with outstanding figures of 4-0-23-5, while Gavnish Khurana took a couple of scalps. Arun Pundir, Jonty Sidhu and Tejas Baroka snared one each.

The semi-finalists of the 2025 edition have already been decided, with East Delhi Rides, Central Delhi Kings, West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz qualifying for the knockouts. East Delhi Riders had won the previous edition by defeating South Delhi Superstarz in the final.