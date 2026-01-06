 Rohit Sharma Enjoys Light-Hearted Practice Session In Mumbai Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODI Series; VIDEO
Rohit Sharma Enjoys Light-Hearted Practice Session In Mumbai Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODI Series; VIDEO

Former India captain Rohit Sharma appeared relaxed and cheerful during a practice session in Mumbai ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series. He was seen chatting and joking with teammates and friends between drills, creating a light atmosphere. At the same time, Rohit remained focused during batting practice, reflecting his balanced approach to preparation and leadership.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: rushiii_12/X

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen in a relaxed and cheerful mood during a practice session in Mumbai on Tuesday, offering a glimpse of the lighter side of preparation ahead of the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series. While the focus remains firmly on cricket, Rohit’s fun-filled interactions with teammates and friends added a refreshing touch to the intense build-up.

During the session, Rohit spent time chatting, laughing, and joking around between drills, clearly enjoying the atmosphere at the training venue. Rohit looked at ease as he balanced light moments with focused batting practice, showing why he is known not just for his leadership on the field but also for creating a positive dressing-room environment.

Despite the relaxed mood, Rohit ensured there was no compromise on preparation. He was seen spending quality time in the nets, working on timing and shot selection, while also sharing inputs with fellow batters. His body language suggested confidence and calmness as India gear up for a crucial bilateral series against a competitive New Zealand side.

With the IND vs NZ ODI series approaching, Rohit Sharma’s relaxed yet focused approach signals a balanced mindset, blending enjoyment with discipline, as India look to start the series on a strong note.

Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral

A video of India’s star batter Rohit Sharma has gone viral, capturing a tense moment between the veteran cricketer and a pair of over-zealous supporters. The incident unfolded as Rohit was seated inside his moving car and acknowledged two young fans who approached him. After initially shaking hands, the supporters tried to pull Rohit’s hand and force a selfie, crossing personal boundaries in the process.

Visibly displeased by their behaviour, Rohit warned the fans before rolling up his car window and driving on, making it clear that respect and personal space are essential, even in friendly interactions.

The clip has sparked widespread debate online about appropriate fan conduct and player safety, highlighting the challenges high-profile athletes can face during public appearances.

Rohit was recently in action for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he produced a brilliant 155 against Sikkim but was dismissed cheaply in his next match.

The India opener is now set to return to international cricket in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, looking to carry his impressive domestic form into the national setup.

