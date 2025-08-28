 'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede

'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede

Following the stampede incident, the franchise had gone completely quiet on social media. However, their response has drawn criticism from some fans, as the lengthy message failed to acknowledge or address the team's own role in the confusion and chaos that led to the tragedy.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Chinnaswamy Stampede Case: Central Administrative Tribunal Holds RCB Responsible For Tragedy, Says 'Suddenly Posted On Social Media' | PTI

After three months of silence following the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent out a strong message for it's fans. Following the stampede incident, the franchise had gone completely quiet on social media. However, their response has drawn criticism from some fans, as the lengthy message failed to acknowledge or address the team's own role in the confusion and chaos that led to the tragedy.

Read Also
RCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days After Horrific Chinnaswamy Stampede, Says 'Silence...
article-image

RCB 's first statement after stampede incident

Addresing the fans who are like the 12th man for the team , the franchise wrote," Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you. It’s been close to three months since we last posted here.The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief."

"This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything.That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space."

FPJ Shorts
'People Of Bihar Are Smart, Cautious; Will Not Let BJP, EC Steal Even Single Vote': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
'People Of Bihar Are Smart, Cautious; Will Not Let BJP, EC Steal Even Single Vote': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Wanted To Make Nishaanchi With Sushant Singh Rajput, But Actor 'Stopped Responding' After Getting Dharma Movies
Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Wanted To Make Nishaanchi With Sushant Singh Rajput, But Actor 'Stopped Responding' After Getting Dharma Movies
APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water Resources Dept At apsc.nic.in; Written Test On August 31
APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Recruitment 2025: Admit Cards Out For 160 Vacancies Under Water Resources Dept At apsc.nic.in; Written Test On August 31
Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying
Yoga Guru Ramdev Urges Indians To Boycott US Brands, Calls 50% Tariffs Political Bullying

The statement further said,"In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in."

"That’s how RCB Cares came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans."

"We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka.RCB Cares. And we always will."

Read Also
RCB Star Yash Dayal Reportedly Banned From Playing In UP T20 League After Being Signed Up For ₹7...
article-image

Fans reaction to RCB Post

RCB wins maiden IPL Trophy

After 18 years of toil, Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke its title jinx and lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, sending players, fans and an entire city into rapturous celebration.

Despite boasting some of the finest cricketers over the years, RCB consistently stumbled at crucial moments. Seasons came and went, heartbreaks mounted, and the fan base waited through near-eternity before their war cry 'Ee sala cup namde' was finally realised.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days...

'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days...

RCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days After Horrific Chinnaswamy Stampede, Says 'Silence...

RCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days After Horrific Chinnaswamy Stampede, Says 'Silence...

Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Pregnant at 44, Expecting Fourth Child With Enrique Iglesias...

Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Pregnant at 44, Expecting Fourth Child With Enrique Iglesias...

US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Accuses Jelena Ostapenko Of Making 'No Class',' No Education' Comment...

US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Accuses Jelena Ostapenko Of Making 'No Class',' No Education' Comment...

Carabao Cup 2025: Grimsby Town Fans Invade Pitch After Shock Win Over Manchester United; Video

Carabao Cup 2025: Grimsby Town Fans Invade Pitch After Shock Win Over Manchester United; Video