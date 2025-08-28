 RCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days After Horrific Chinnaswamy Stampede, Says 'Silence Wasn't Absence...':
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days After Horrific Chinnaswamy Stampede, Says 'Silence Wasn't Absence...':

RCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days After Horrific Chinnaswamy Stampede, Says 'Silence Wasn't Absence...':

In a post shared on Thursday, the franchise says they have launched RCB Cares in response to the tragedy that unfolded a day after the franchise won their maiden IPL title.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Image: RCB/Instagram

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru has finally broken it's silence on social media 84 days after the Bengaluru stampede incident in whcih 11 lives were lost and 56 others injured in a crowd crush outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a post shared on Thursday, the franchise says they have launched RCB Cares in response to the tragedy that unfolded a day after the franchise won their maiden IPL title.

Here’s the full statement," Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you. It’s been close to three months since we last posted here.The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief."

"This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything.That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space."

FPJ Shorts
Import Duty On Cotton Temporarily Exempted Till December 31, 2025, To Help Indian Textile Sector
Import Duty On Cotton Temporarily Exempted Till December 31, 2025, To Help Indian Textile Sector
GST 2.0 May Cut Prices On Food, Clothes & Daily Goods, Council To Decide In September
GST 2.0 May Cut Prices On Food, Clothes & Daily Goods, Council To Decide In September
'Modi's War': White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Blames India's Oil Purchase For Ukraine-Russia Conflict
'Modi's War': White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Blames India's Oil Purchase For Ukraine-Russia Conflict
US Immigration Officials Propose Fixed Stays For Nonimmigrant Students, Exchange Visitors, And Media Reps
US Immigration Officials Propose Fixed Stays For Nonimmigrant Students, Exchange Visitors, And Media Reps

The statement further said,"In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in."

"That’s how RCB Cares came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans."

"We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka.RCB Cares. And we always will."

How has the stampede incident affected M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The reputation of the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has taken a hit post the stampede episode. Mumbai has replaced Bengaluru as one of the five venues for next month's women's ODI World Cup due to "unforeseen circumstances", the ICC announced.

The Chinnaswamy had been declared incapable of hosting big events following an inquiry into the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations earlier this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days After Horrific Chinnaswamy Stampede, Says 'Silence...

RCB Makes Emotional Post On Social Media 84 Days After Horrific Chinnaswamy Stampede, Says 'Silence...

Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Pregnant at 44, Expecting Fourth Child With Enrique Iglesias...

Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Pregnant at 44, Expecting Fourth Child With Enrique Iglesias...

US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Accuses Jelena Ostapenko Of Making 'No Class',' No Education' Comment...

US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Accuses Jelena Ostapenko Of Making 'No Class',' No Education' Comment...

Carabao Cup 2025: Grimsby Town Fans Invade Pitch After Shock Win Over Manchester United; Video

Carabao Cup 2025: Grimsby Town Fans Invade Pitch After Shock Win Over Manchester United; Video

DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On...

DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On...