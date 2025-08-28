Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Pregnant at 44, Expecting Fourth Child With Enrique Iglesias After Health Scare

Image: Anna Kournikova/Instagram

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova is expecting her fourth child with longtime partner Enrique Iglesias, according to a report published by Spanish magazine Hola. The 44-year-old is said to be already halfway through her pregnancy, with sources noting that “everything is going well.”

The news comes just months after Kournikova was spotted in a wheelchair in Miami, wearing a protective orthopedic boot an appearance that sparked concern among fans due to her long history of injuries.

About Kournikova and Iglesias' relationship

Their relationship began in 2001 when Kournikova starred in the music video for Iglesias’s hit song Escape. The couple are already parents to three children: twins Lucy and Nicholas, both 7, and daughter Mary, 5. Though they’ve been together for over two decades, they’ve never publicly confirmed if they are married.

In a 2012 interview, Iglesias explained, “It was just meant to be sweet in the moment. I honestly didn’t mean to confuse people. I thought it’d be easier for the audience to understand than if I said ‘my girl.’”

On the topic of marriage, he added,“I’ve never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it’s because I come from divorced parents, but I don’t think you love someone more because of a piece of paper.”

The couple continues to reside in Miami, where they’ve built a quiet and private family life. Recently, the couple expanded their property holdings in Miami with the purchase of a five-bedroom home in the upscale Bay Point neighborhood for $6.5 million, according to the Miami Herald. While Iglesias continues to tour internationally, Kournikova has maintained a low public profile.

Kournikova's tennis career

Kournikova retired from professional tennis in 2003 at just 21 years old after a series of injuries, particularly to her back and feet. She was once one of the most recognizable figures in tennis, reaching the top 10 in singles and winning two Grand Slam doubles titles with Martina Hingis in 1999 and 2002.