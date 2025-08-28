Carabao Cup 2025: Grimsby Town Fans Invade Pitch After Shock Win Over Manchester United; Video

Image: X

Manchester United fell to an all-time low under manager Ruben Amorim after getting knocked out by Grimsby Town on penalties in the Carabao Cup. Grimsby Town fans invaded the pitch as soon as United's Mbeumo missed the spot kick.

The latest result will go down as one of the most embarrassing results in United's history. The Red Devils are currently winless in three games so far this campaign. Having lost to Arsenal on the opening day, United were held to a draw by Fulham side before the latest setback. The team had a woeful 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

About Grimsby Town

Grimsby Town currently plays in League Two, the fourth division in England's football pyramid. The Mariners have never played in the Premier League. They secured promotion to the First Division on two occasions (1898-99 and 1933-34). But they have largely fluttered between the second, third and fourth divisions, as well as non-league play.

Grimsby Town vs Man United match highlights

Grimsby Town was hosting Manchester United in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The hosts not only play a high press game but also targeted set-pieces, which unsettled United’s defense from the outset.

In the 22nd minute, Charles Vernam powered Grimsby into a 1-0 lead. A pinpoint pass from Darragh Burns found Vernam, who took a touch before drilling the ball past Andre Onana at his near post. Just eight minutes later, Grimsby doubled their advantage with Tyrell Warren tapping the ball into empty net courtesy of an error from Onana.

The second half saw Manchester United push for a comeback. They got their first goal in the 75th minute when Bryan Mbeumo scored the first goal after slotting a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner. The match was finally tied in the 89th minute when Harry Maguire rose to head home an equaliser, forcing the game into a penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Lewis Staunton, Reece Brown, McJannett, Turi, Sweeney, Evan Khouri, Warren, Pym, Jason Kabia and Darragh Burns scored for Grimsby while Clarke Oduor’s effort was saved by Onana.

For United’s Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee, Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Sesko, and Onana managed to find the net. Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo missed their spot kick, helping Grimsby seal 12-11 victory.