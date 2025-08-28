 US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Accuses Jelena Ostapenko Of Making 'No Class',' No Education' Comment During Heated Argument; Video
Ostapenko, the 25th seed and 2017 French Open champion, pointed her finger at Townsend as their argument spilled over toward the sidelines.

Updated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Taylor Townsend (left) and Jelena Ostapenko (right) arguing during US Open 2025 | Image: X

Emotions ran high at the US Open 2025 on Wednesday as Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko were involved in a heated courtside confrontation following their second-round match.

Townsend secured a dominant 7-5, 6-1 win on Court 11, but the drama didn’t end with the final point. Instead of parting ways after the customary handshake, the two players remained at the net, engaging in a fiery exchange.

Ostapenko accused the American of having 'no class' and 'no education' during a tense handshake, also warning her to 'see what happens outside the US'. Ostapenko, the 25th seed and 2017 French Open champion, pointed her finger at Townsend as their argument spilled over toward the sidelines.

Taylor Townsend makes huge accusation Jelna Ostopenka

Townsend, currently ranked world No. 1 in doubles, later revealed that Ostapenko accused her of having “no class” and “no education.” When asked whether she believed the comments carried racial implications, Townsend who is Black responded thoughtfully.

She said,“I didn’t take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being ‘not educated’ and all of the things, when it’s the furthest thing from the truth,".

“So whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on. The only thing that I’m worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament."

Ostapenko gives her take on her action

Ostapenko later denied any allegations of racism. “I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world. For me it doesn’t matter where you come from,” she said in a social media post. She also wrote about “how many messages I received that I am a racist.”

She added: “In the beginning of the match all players are supposed to start warm up on the baseline. The opponent came out and straight away started the warm up at then which is very disrespectful and against the rules of a tennis match.”

What's next for Taylor Townsend?

Taylor Townsend will play No 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in the third-round.

